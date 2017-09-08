Award-Winning Healthy Lifestyles Starting In Miles City And Baker

Discount Available For Signups Before September 11

MILES CITY – The nationally award-winning Healthy Lifestyles program offered by Holy Rosary Healthcare will begin its twentieth session in Sept. in Miles City and Baker. People may enroll or learn more now by calling 406-233-4067.

Participants in the prior 19 sessions have experienced impressive results with lower cholesterol, reduced blood pressure, increased daily physical activity, weight loss, and overall improved health. The program has been recognized by the CDC and participant results have been reported in a number of national health and medicine trade journals.

The Healthy Lifestyles program is based on a medically guided program that helps participants make long-term, sustainable changes to live a more healthful life. The program consists of 1:1 sessions with a trained lifestyle coach, periodic assessments, personalized goal setting, a 16-week core program with weekly educational and exercise sessions and 6-month follow-up program with classes, assessments, and coaching sessions. Sixty participants will be accepted in Miles City and 15 in Baker.

The total value of the 12-month program with all classes, lab tests, educational materials, screenings, prizes, and exercise offerings exceeds $700. A grant obtained by the HRH Foundation, which significantly subsidizes this program, allows the program to be offered for just $150 per person, with an early-bird enrollment of $100 for all individuals signing up by Sept. 11.

Healthy Lifestyles is facilitated by a team of wellness experts and educators at Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City and through a partnership with Fallon Medical Complex in Baker.

People at risk for diabetes and cardiovascular or heart disease have a unique opportunity to participate in this medically guided, healthy living and weight management courses through Holy Rosary Healthcare.

The program is divided into two main sections – the 16-week core program and the six months of follow-up curriculum. The 16-week core program includes:

•weight loss and lifestyle goal setting

•personal lifestyles coach for 1:1 coaching

•weekly educational sessions monitoring patient status on goal attainment

•diet and physical activity recommendations

•guided exercise activities available

The six months of follow-up curriculum includes:

•ongoing meetings with personal lifestyles coach

•monthly educational group sessions

•additional assistance and tracking of lifestyle goals

•activities to keep participants on track and working toward their long-term lifestyle changes

Miles City participants may choose to attend educational classes on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., beginning in Sept. with initial individual assessments starting in early Sept. Baker participants will join during the Wednesday class at noon. The enrollment fee for the 12 month program is $100 if individual signs up prior to Sept. 11 and $150 per person after Sept. 11. Scholarships are available based on income guidelines. Special corporate pricing is also available for businesses. For more information or for an enrollment packet, call 406-233-4067 in Miles City and 406-778-5116 in Baker.

