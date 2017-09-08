Alzada Cowboy Poetry, Musical and Art Show

The twenty-eighth Annual Alzada Cowboy Poetry, Music and Art Show will be held on Sunday, October 1 at the Alzada Community Hall in Alzada, Mont. The theme for the 2017 annual show is “Remembering the Old West.”

Five people will be featured at the event and organizers expect over fifty other performers and artists to participate. The honored poets are Rhonda Stearns, Newcastle, Wyo. and Hap Stuart, Sundance, Wyo. The special artist to be showcased is Devin Hodges, Hulett, Wyo. Musicians to be featured are Annie Brimmer, Mont. and Bob and Chance Dennis, Red Owl, S.D.

Organizers of the show are excited each year to see the new and interesting art and performances. The features include Miss Hodges who is a high school senior and the Dennis duo which include father, Bob who came to the very first Alzada Show in 1989 as a young man and his son, Chance who has come to the show as a youngster and is now a father himself. Chance has not performed at the show but promises other special surprises at this year’s show. Other features are long time favorites at the annual show.

The building opens at 10 a.m. for viewing of the artwork. The free program of poetry and music begins at 1 p.m. and traditionally continues until about 5 p.m. The Alzada Club along with help from many community members will serve lunch all day with the proceeds used for yearly expenses and maintenance. Door prizes will be given.

An additional bonus of the show is many friendships which have been formed in a four state area among the performers, artists, audience and the Alzada community members. It has been likened to a huge family reunion since traditionally about 200 people attend each year. Children have grown up attending the event and now bring their own children to enjoy the show. Senior citizens especially enjoy sharing the day each year.

When the Alzada Community Club decided to celebrate the Montana Centennial in 1989, they hoped the show would help to provide the funds to rewire the Alzada Community Hall. Over the years, the show has helped facilitate the building of a smaller meeting room and kitchen and refurbish that building several years ago. Siding and new windows have been added to the hall build in 1929. A new heating system has been installed in the main building replacing the old one which was over 40 years old.

Anyone interested in performing or showing artwork are asked to contact Gay Arpan, 406-828-4517, email kgarpan@rangeweb.net or Chris Maupin, 307-467-5260, email cmaupin@rtconnect.net.

Each poet, musician or musical group may do two selections. Artwork may include paintings in any medium, photographs, leatherwork, sculptures, needlework, quilts, woodwork or other art projects. Each artist may bring three items to display.