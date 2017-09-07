Recreation Center offers extended hours

The Baker Recreation Center is now offering extended hours for their cardio/weight room.

The Baker Recreation Center is now offering extended hours for their cardio/weight room. Patrons who work nontraditional hours had asked if there might be some way they could use the facility when it was convenient for them. With the use of some modern technology, their request is now a reality.

Once a person has purchased a membership to the Recreation Center, they will have the option to check out a key fob for $25. The key fob will allow use of the cardio/weight room after regular hours. Now patrons can workout any time they wish. The one exception is there will be limited access during sporting events when use of the recreation center locker rooms is needed.

Key fobs will be available to members eighteen and older who are no longer high school students. Any questions regarding the new key fobs and extended hours can be directed to Recreation Center Manager Jennifer Fisher at 406-778-3210.