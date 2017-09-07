Boggs named a 2017 Young Gun by Insurance Business America

Baker-based Jade Boggs of The Insurance Store has been recognized in Insurance Business America magazine’s Young Guns list, naming the up-and-coming professionals aged 35 and below, who are on track to becoming tomorrow’s industry leaders.

By Angel Wyrwas

Baker-based Jade Boggs of The Insurance Store has been recognized in Insurance Business America magazine’s Young Guns list, naming the up-and-coming professionals aged 35 and below, who are on track to becoming tomorrow’s industry leaders. Insurance Business America is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals.

From an overwhelming number of nominations from agencies and insurance companies across the country, Insurance Business America narrowed the list down to 55 of the most talented young individuals who have gone above and beyond in the field. “These young professionals have risen above the pack by blending 21st-century moxie with old-school work ethic” Turner, Heather. (2017, August). Young Guns 2017. Ibamag.com, Issue 5.08.

Boggs is a 2005 graduate of Baker High School. He has been working in the Insurance industry for seven years and loves what he does. “It started as a family business,” said Boggs, “but I also chose this profession because it is fulfilling. Each day is different…a different product, a different customer.”

Since January of 2016 he has been the owner of four independent insurance companies: The Insurance Store, D & J Insurance, Broadus Insurance and Ekalaka Insurance. “I appreciate all the support I’ve received from my dad, Dale Boggs, as I transitioned to the owner of his agencies. And the amazing employees help these businesses be successful.”

“Some people don’t realize that there is a difference between captive and independent agencies,” said Boggs. “Because we are an independent store, we represent over 100 insurance companies. This is especially important in small community. It means we can find any line of insurance to fit the customer’s needs.”

“The customers are what makes my job enjoyable. They are very loyal and patient. Well, really that describes the community,” said Boggs. “And I believe professionals in the insurance industry are very close. Some may be competitive but most of the time we use each other as a resource to best serve our customers.”

Boggs is married to Jessica (Breitbach) and has two children: two-year old Capri and one-year old Jameson. “These days it’s about family,” said Boggs. When he is not at the office, the family spends time watching Spartan sports, camping and just being together. “I’d also say I’m a poor golfer but I do love to play,” said Boggs. And most people that know him, know that he is a shoe collector. Michael Jordan’s shoes rate on the top of his list.

“There was a very nice comment about me in the magazine article,” said Boggs. “Even though they remained anonymous, I am humbled and thankful for their kind words. I am honored to be on this list and very grateful for all the support I continue to receive.”