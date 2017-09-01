Range Camp 2017

This past June Ashley Sander, Jesse and Wyatt Isaacs along with neighboring FFA members Alissa Bohle, and Zoe and Joylin Rost attended Range Camp, at Two Dot, Montana.

By Jesse Isaacs

This past June Ashley Sander, Jesse and Wyatt Isaacs along with neighboring FFA members Alissa Bohle, and Zoe and Joylin Rost attended Range Camp, at Two Dot, Montana. There they learned about plant ID/anatomy, soils, rangeland management, water quality, wildlife, weeds, wetlands, and how to identify rangeland sites and soils. Their first class was about plant ID and anatomy. They went through a plant line and identified plants as well as talked about the plants. At the soils class, they learned how to classify soils from four different horizons. As they learned about soils, they received Cocoa Puffs to represent healthy soil when it is not tilled. They used these to show how water flows through it. The example of Cocoa Puffs with hot chocolate powder on top represented what tilling does to the soil.

Each morning campers were quizzed about the information they had learned the previous day. They took three quizzes and one overall test. Wyatt Isaacs received second place overall score for the Green Hand Division. Then for the Top Hand Division, Jesse Isaacs placed second.

Additionally, they did a presentation about a ranch problem. In this scenario, they had to give the rancher solutions to their rangeland problems. An example of a problem was a field that had been historically overgrazed prior to selling. The new owners could not get it back to regular rangeland health. The group Jesse Isaacs was in won. Those attending Range Camp this year, all received a seventy-five dollar scholarship from the Little Beaver Conservation District. The Range Camp attendees thought camp was immensely fun and educational. Good Job Wyatt and Jesse!