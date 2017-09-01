Jenna and Jessica Paul attended the National FCCLA Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee the week of July 1.

By Jenna Paul

Jenna and Jessica Paul attended the National FCCLA Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee the week of July 1. With the help of Advisor, Mrs. Benner, Jenna Paul qualified for Nationals with her Recycle and Redesign project Second Chances: Paws For A Cause. While in Nashville, they attended several workshops. One workshop gave them some guidance with their plans after high school, and another presentation was on Drowsy Driving. The Paul girls also attended a National Workshop put on by Hoan Do, a motivational speaker as well as a competitor on the hit TV show, American Ninja Warrior. His workshop was on changing your attitude Jenna and Jessica then visited several tourist attractions including, the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Johnny Cash Museum, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Grand Ole Opry. On Monday, July 3, Jenna presented her project to the judges; meanwhile Jessica helped time for the Job Interview Event. They then attended the Montana State Meeting where they reviewed the week. Jenna Paul received a silver medal for her project. Overall, the Nashville Leadership Conference was a very fun and educational trip. Congratulations Jenna on a job well done.