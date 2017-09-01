Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know…

that you may be able to use screenshots of texts on your cell phone as evidence in court? To take a screenshot, press the power button and home button on an iPhone or the power button and the volume button on a Droid at the same time. A judge is more likely to consider it as evidence if the shot includes a date and time and the number for the sender and recipient of the text message.

