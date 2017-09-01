The first day of school for the students opened with Mrs. Walker welcoming the students back for another great school year! Student handbooks and class schedules were distributed. Mr. Sawyer then introduced a quick competition between the students. Half of the group were on the Purple team and the other half were on the Gold Team. You had to find someone from the other team and compete in: Quick Draw Multiplication; Rock, Paper Scissors; Thumb Wrestling; and a Blinking Contest.

The Purple team won after which they demonstrated the actions for the 8 Keys of Excellence. Good Job students! Have great 2017-2018 school year!