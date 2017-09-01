FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, August 31, 2007 —

Baker School system has some new teaching staff: Britney Geving – high school math, Kim O’Donnell – working at Lincoln School and study hall at the high school, Susan Kuntz – Lincoln School, Nikki Stieg – Lincoln School, Brenda Harvey – special education teacher at both Plevna and Baker. . .The Montana Extension Service is looking for descendants and information about Milburn Lincoln Wilson, an early day rancher in Fallon County. Wilson has been successfully nominated to the National 4-H Hall of fame. . .Class of 1957 held their 50th reunion Aug. 18-19 with 22 classmates attending. . .Bank of Baker and Baker Metal & Recycling annual Tailgate Party will be held Sept. 7 south of Rec. Center Complex before the Baker vs. Glasgow football game. . .The following boards have positions available for appointment by the Fallon County Commission: Fair Board – two positions open and Lake Advisory Board – two positions vacant.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Aug. 29, 1997 —

In an effort to teach school children traffic safety, Baker Chief of Police Randy Ketterling began his bike patrol again this year. He escorts children to school on a bicycle each morning to teach children how to ride safely. . .Fallon Medical Complex is planning to renovate its old hospital wing this winter with upgrades to conserve energy and improve patient comfort. . .A surprise 80th birthday party for Wilford Lindstrom will be held Aug. 31. .. Everett Riggs will practice law in Baker. His new office is located in the Gene Huntley office building. . .Shannon Hill of Baker won the Youth All-Around at the Custer County All-Breed Open Horse Show in Miles City Aug. 20. . .Lakeview Country Club held their 1997 Club Championship tournament this past weekend, Aug. 23-24. Marilyn Wise and Peter Wise made it a family affair by winning their respective championship flights. Other flight winners were Gaile Heimbuch, Larry Merwin, JoAnn Parini, Mike O’Donnell, Sandy Zupanik, Curt Huether, Bill Loehding and Dan Birrer. . .Fallon Medical Complex recently completed the paving of all permanent parking lots surrounding the facility. . .A new way of scheduling class time was adopted at the Plevna School. It is called block scheduling. Basically each class is twice as long as usual but that class is finished in one semester. Then, the second semester the student will have a new class in that time slot. Supt. Carter Christiansen said they are only committed to the new system for one year and then they will re-evaluate to see how it is working.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 27, 1987 —

Picture: Steve Sieler proudly drives an old tractor pulling a threshing machine for his entry in the Fallon County Fair Parade. . .New teachers in Fallon County include Terry Bruha, Lora Harms, Jan Rustad, Les Tobel, Bruce Allen and Frank Marble. . . While Lawrence Steffes of Plevna was hospitalized in Salt Lake City, his friends and neighbors got together and did his harvest for him. He had almost 900 acres of wheat and barley. . .Airman Jeffrey Sampson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Sampson of Baker, has graduated from Air Force basic training. . . Winners of the “Color Us With Pride” coloring contest were: Ages 4-6 – Billie Jo Singer; ages 7-8 – Nola Ann Wenz; ages 9-10 – Tony Markve. . .3 lb. can of Crisco is $2.29 at Reynolds; cantaloupe is 29¢ lb., plums 39¢ lb., ground beef $1.29 lb. . . Kent Wood, Baker High School student, recently attended a week long seminar in Washington, D.C. studying the workings of democracy and the federal government.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 25, 1977 —

Voters of high school district No. 12 will vote Wednesday, Aug. 31, on a $665,000 bond issue to build a swimming pool-gym concourse addition to the high school. . . Derby winners for the 1977 Fallon County Fair were: first heat – Robert Livesey, second heat – Lenny Carver, third heat – Clinton Ehret, grand finale – Robert Livesey, grudge heat – Barney Dean, and powder puff – Laurie Stockman of Bowman. . .Pictured is Maxine Rost receiving the $100 bonus from Glenn Moore for receiving the grand sweepstake of rosettes in both sheaf and threshed categories. All total she received $150; $10 for each class plus the bonus. . . Winners for last week’s duplicate bridge include Marine Helgerson and Betty Haigh tying with Alice Anderson and Barbara Stevenson for high. Second was Millie Rindy and Donnetta Schaefer. . .It was 44 years ago when Edgar Boucher first started work on the Fort Peck Dam project and he was among the several area people returning to Fort Peck the first week of August to take part in the 40th anniversary celebration of the dam’s construction. . .Pictured is Allan Wang, new owner of Elizabeth Almy’s grand champion steer following Saturday’s livestock sale held in the new livestock building at the fairgrounds.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 30, 1967 —

1,068 pupils enroll in Baker school Monday, Aug. 28. There are 78 seniors, 69 juniors, 95 sophomores and 81 freshmen. . .Gov. Tim Babcock Wednesday made public the resignation of long time district Judge Walter R. Flachsenhar of Forsyth. . . Baker Band Mothers are again taking on the selling of the birthday calendar for their fundraising project. . .Albert S. Heller, Arizona State University ROTC student, recently commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, will receive orders for active duty. . .An open house will be held at the Ray Building which is leased from James Ray of Bozeman by the three U.S.D.A. agencies.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 22, 1957 —

The Gambles Store is being remodeled and restocked after a disastrous fire July 18 . . .Munsell Bowling Alley, recently installed in the old Sawyer building, will open Saturday. . .One hundred cock pheasants were released in the Sandstone locality on the Cleo Barkley ranch for fall hunting. . .City Council met in regular session on matters pertaining to the sewer, and general welfare of the city with Mayor Keirle presiding with councilmen Moline, Jundt, Everson, Bruggeman, chief of police, county attorney and city treasurer. . .Lee Moline, Carter Oil Company manager, sponsored a free show for the “back to school kids” Saturday. . .Cal Lund was presented with a bathroom scale by the Standard Oil Company to watch his pounds for the next six months (pounds of lubricant sold, that is). . .A coffee social for the entire faculty of Baker schools was held in the home ec room at the high school with Mrs. Al Genetone, Mrs. L. W. Heftie, Mrs. F. Bruggeman and Mrs. James Mack as hostesses.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Aug. 28, 1947 —

Chris Christenson has started construction of a 36×50’ block building on his lot south of the Sawyer Store. It will be used for a store house. . .The high school Bible class will have the opening session at the Community Church Chapel with Mrs. George E. Meyer as the leader. . .Baker Girls Trio – Ruby North, Ruth Engstrom and Burnette Hepperle – will sing and Lester Mengel will assist the director, Rev. A.S. Allen, on the Youth for Christ broadcast over KRJF, Miles City. . .Mr. and Mrs. J. M. Buckley were guests of the Fallon County Times at the Lake Theater for the movie of the week.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 26, 1937 —

Bill Hubbard and Dexter Garrett are members for the horseshoe pitching contest that is scheduled this week. . . Teachers who left the week of Sept. 2 are Miss Maxine Hitch of Craig, Miss Ellen Ovens of Troy, Miss Dorothy Frankland of Westmore, Miss Alice Rose of Mildred, Miss Ella Pleissner to Miles City as grade school teacher and Roy McClain returns to Ollie as principal. . .Mrs Holgar Trandum, Mrs. Lacy Speelmon and Mrs. Chas. Otter are in charge of the rummage sale for the American Legion at the Fallon County Fair. . .Bill Striebel and his fire fighters were on hand Thursday to fight the fire that destroyed the Milwaukee freight depot at Marmarth. . .Emery Richard Chesmore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Chesmore, Baker Marine, is sent to China. . .Sam Findlater of Miles City will operate the filling station formerly managed by Frank Clark. . .Walter Scott, brother of Margaret Scott, returns from trip around the world.