FFA Officer Retreat

By Jessica Paul

The Plevna FFA Officer team along with Mr. Isaacs, Advisor and Mrs. Isaacs, Chaperone, left for their retreat on June 12 and traveled to Billings, Mont. The officer team consisted of Jessica Paul (President), Ashley Sander (First Vice President), Taylor Rieger (Second Vice President), Dacy Buerkle (Secretary), Jesse Isaacs (Treasurer), Jenna Paul (Reporter), Trinity Rieger (Sentinel), and Hadyn Mellon (Parliamentarian). Their first stop was at Pizza Ranch for some lunch after a long ride. Once lunch was completed, they drove out to the ORIgen Facility east of Billings. At the facility, the officers toured the barns and met two (2) popular bulls, Epic and Hoover Dam. They learned how to collect, store, and ship semen all across the world. The team also learned about the newest branch in the ORIgen facility, embryo transplanting. After an educational morning like that, of course the team enjoyed some fun at the Get Air Tramp Park. Over dinner and ice cream, the officers and Mr. Isaacs planned yearly events and began discussion for the program of activities. Thanks to Mrs. Isaacs for driving and chaperoning.