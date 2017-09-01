In June, Jesse Isaacs, Seth Carroll, and Hadyn Mellon attended ALC – Alumni Leadership Camp /FFA Camp.

By Hadyn Mellon and Jesse Issacs

In June, Jesse Isaacs, Seth Carroll, and Hadyn Mellon attended ALC – Alumni Leadership Camp /FFA Camp. Upon arriving at camp, they gave up their phones and were assigned color groups along with the nametag of a random camper. Their job was to find the camper that belonged to the nametag, as well as find the person who had their nametag. This proved to be a fun, yet challenging icebreaker!

The color group meetings in which team names were determined followed the icebreaker. Jesse’s group was the Black Hawks, Hadyn’s group was the Blue Gotties, and Seth’s group was the Yellow School Buses. Each day at the break of dawn, the camp leader used an air horn to wake up the campers, much to their chagrin. During camp, there were several competitive events such as the volleyball tournament, a huge rock, paper, scissors contest, skits, songs and much more. Campers engaged with the Montana State FFA Officers in numerous leadership activities and workshops.

National FFA Officer, DeShawn Blanding, also added to the excitement. Saturday evening the students enjoyed a banquet organized by the Black Hawk team, group skits, and a dance. Each group had to do a skit about how they could use their newly acquired leadership skills that they had learned and tell why they needed these skills. The Red Group won, and the Black Group received most the humorous award. Much to Seth’s delight there was a 2 to 1 ratio of girls to guys. This camp was about meeting friends, and becoming more open. Overall, it was very educational and fun, and they all said that they wanted to go again.