Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger Receive Recognition

By Jessica Paul

The Office of Public Instruction School Nutrition Program extended congratulations to the Plevna School District for having two of the best food service employees in the state of Montana. They recognized Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger for their outstanding dedication, passion, and hard work making delicious meals for their students. The men and women in charge of planning, preparing, and serving meals have one of the most important jobs in ensuring student success in the classroom. Connie and Berdie were asked to assist at the conference by serving as Mentors at the annual Montana School Nutrition Association Conference. During the sessions, Connie and Berdie mentored others from schools about the same size as Plevna in identifying their program challenges. Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger were very grateful for this opportunity. Congratulations Connie and Berdie. We always appreciate the wonderful meals you prepare for the students and faculty at our school.