Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, AUGUST 21, 2017

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, and misc. items.

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:00am Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

HIRE REQUEST

Commissioner Rost made the motion to hire the selected candidate as the substitute bus driver for Council on Aging. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

9:02am Julie left the meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:15am

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to accept Claudine O’Connor’s resignation from the Library Board. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

9:30am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Oil, Gas & Coal Counties– Jon Metropoulos, Executive Director, is stepping down and an effort is underway to find a replacement that he can work with for the next several months to transition.

Lake Project – Bid Opening for Phase 2 will be this Wed. at 11:00am.

Landfill Fence – Initiate a conversation with landowner on type of fence they want. Open Range statute cannot be changed, but can include a clause in the bid specs pertaining to any loss of livestock is at the Contractor’s expense.

Commissioner Ranum asked Jason to compile a list of all monies that have been given to the City of Baker in the last 14 years, including vehicles.

Jason continued, noting the FY2018 Budget hearing is next week.

Commissioner Ranum stated that any expenses over $2,500.00 need to have prior approval of the Commissioners.

9:55am Mark Sieler, Road Dept. Foreman joined the meeting.

Jason continued his reports, stating the additional damage found on the roof at the Splash Park was covered by insurance.

Base plating on the Big Barn at the Fair Grounds was discussed. It will be replaced. EMC will pay for the replacement of the skylights on the Courthouse. Two of three hangars at the Airport are completed.

10:00am James Courtney, Rod Tauck, Steve Rosencranz; Carter County Commissioners joined the meeting via conference call.

DENBURY PIPELINE

Encroachment Permits – Carter County does use Encroachment Permits, but no County land will be crossed in Carter Co. with this project.

Road Haul Agreements – Commissioner Baldwin explained how Fallon Co. utilizes Road Haul Agreements. Carter Co. is very interested in this and would like to see a Road Haul Agreement. The Recording Secretary will send a copy to Carter Co. Commissioners.

Future of Pipeline – Commissioner Ranum stated that the pipeline will be going through.

10:16am Carter County Commissioners ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

10:17am Jason left the meeting.

10:19am Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPT. UPDATES

Road Updates – Mowing continues throughout the county.

There is an elevation issue at the cart shed at the Golf Course and in turn will be drainage issue. One end is 2’ below grade. Commissioner Baldwin stated it’s a privately operated club, not County owned, and advised the Road Dept. we could help with a load or two of gravel, but nothing more.

Commissioner Ranum asked if the Road Dept. is putting millings down. Alba replied, No, we got cold mix.

Shop Updates – Discussion continued on the 2002 Scraper that was laid over at the Landfill. The guard is $3,700.00 and will need to replace lines. The cab piece (ROPS) is $8,000.00 and has been discontinued.

10:27am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

10:29am Warren Nelson joined the meeting.

Discussion on whether or not to turn the incident in to insurance.

The rough estimate, if all parts can be acquired, is about $8,000.00. The Shop Supervisor estimates the insurance claim will be around $25,000.00 due to the insurance company wanting a new ROPS.

Commissioners feel it needs to be turned into insurance.

10:37am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Updates were then given on other equipment repairs.

Commissioner Ranum asked what the Shop Foreman thought of the County Auction potentially being held as an Online Auction. He is opposed to the online auction.

10:41am Commissioner Ranum stepped out of the meeting for a phone call.

Warren asked what happened to the old Pratt place road. Advised to speak with JoDee Pratt on it as the County does not have an easement on that road and JoDee owns the property.

10:44am Warren left the meeting.

10:45am Commissioner Ranum returned to the meeting.

10:46am Alba left the meeting.

Brosz Engineering advised the Water Permit for the Upper Lake would be good until March of 2022. Commission approves and signed permit.

Brosz Contract Amendment and Schedule 2 Contract – Commission signed the Amended Contract and the Phase 2 Contract of Baker Lake cleanup.

10:54am Mark left the meeting.

Pinnow Landfill Easement – Brosz Engineering will take the proposal to them, as to what was discussed earlier.

10:56am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

Discussion continued on what the purpose of the fence is – to keep cattle in or garbage out?

County will be getting fencing quotes; as having a fence in place is a requisite of the landowner prior to signing the Easement.

11:06am Jason left the meeting.

PLANNER ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT UPDATES

Updates – Attended the Town of Plevna Council meeting. They had the Public Hearing on Intent to Adopt the Growth Policy. Lagoon was discharged into the canal, waiting to hear from DEQ. Handed out the expense report.

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

11:20pm Mary left the meeting.

11:23am Chuck Lee, DES/911 joined the meeting.

Brosz Engineer advised a work plan was sent into DEQ and they are ok with everything.

Brosz Engineering’s recommendation is that the current MDU line should be a minimum of 4ft. in depth under the lake.

Box Culverts – Found part of the water line in the street and at an 8 ft. depth.

11:35am Shannon left the meeting.

DES/911 BUDGET REVIEW

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

11:52am Scott Rabbitt and Robbie Christiaens, Parks Dept. joined the meeting.

PARKS DEPT. BUDGET REVIEW

Splash Park Air System – Commission approved to have this installed to help with the humidity in the building.

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

Commissioner Ranum asked the Parks Dept. if they were aware that permission from the Commission is needed to purchase anything over $2,500.00. Scott replied, yes.

Commissioner Ranum also advised that if any ADA work is being done grants can be applied for. Commissioner Ranum also asked: Do you realize how much money is going into Baker Lake? Scott replied, no, that’s not been shared with me.

Further Discussion on the Parks Dept. budget; with multiple emphasis on the $2,500.00 spending limit without Commission approval.

12:20pm Scott and Robbie left the meeting.

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

1:13pm Chuck Lee, DES/911 joined the meeting.

Chuck explained the 911 Budget to Commissioner Rost.

1:21pm Chuck left the meeting.

1:26pm Rich Menger, Sanitarian joined the meeting. Advised that the new Fair food stand is needing more electrical outlets.

1:30pm Rich left the meeting.

Commission signed the letter of Engagement with Jim Wosepka’s Accounting firm.

1:30pm

CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the Mid-Month Claims in the amount of $721,563.88 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

KINSEY AUCTION PROPOSAL – Commission wants to hold a traditional auction. Commissioner Baldwin will call JK Kinsey.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF AUGUST 14-18, 2017.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week August 14-18, 2017. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Abstain, due to not being present for all of the session last week. The motion carried.

3:01pm Mary Grube, Administrative Planner Assistant joined the meeting.

Forrest Sanderson, KLJ Engineering asked Mary to come and advise the Commissioners if accurate files are not on file on the Moore Property it could affect FEMA funding on the lake.

3:04pm Mary left the meeting.

3:05pm Karen Banister, Museum Curator; Kenny Griffith, JC Stanhope, Curt Williams, Museum Board

3:14pm Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

MUSEUM CURATOR POSITION CHANGE TO SEASONAL

Presented attendance and salary information. Discussion on research completed on surrounding area Museums. JC commented that some of those museums mentioned are operated by volunteers. Curt, states that going to seasonal operations that he has heard it’s hard to get people to come back. Kenny, would like to see it open all year and not sure what part-time would entail. Would like it open part-time all the time.

Commission will take into consideration.

3:36pm Kenny, Curt and JC left the meeting.

3:57pm Kevin Braun and Mike Griffith joined the meeting.

NATURAL GAS STORAGE SITE EASEMENT OF WBI

The Montana Gas Storage Stewardship Group asked for Commission support in holding off signing over the subsurface rights to store natural gas in the pore space under County properties.

4:00pm Larry Singer joined the meeting.

County Attorney and Commissioner Rost will let the group know.

This Wednesday evening there is a meeting at 5:00pm at Griffith Shop.

4:10pm Larry, Mike and Kevin left the meeting.

4:15pm Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk & Recorder and Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman joined the meeting.

INSURANCE CLAIM ON WEED DEPT. TRUCK

Insurance company is waiting to hear what to do with the Spray Truck. Discussion followed on whether we need to replace the spray truck. Discussion then followed on keeping the spray unit and finding a vehicle that it can be placed on.

Commission approves keeping the spray unit.

4:27pm Alba left the meeting.

4:28pm Debbie left the meeting.

4:30pm Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

FY 17-18 BUDGET ITEMS

The Clerk & Recorder office has three computers that are due for upgrades. Would like to acquire the iDocs program through the Record Preservation Fund, this fund generates approximately $4,500.00 per year and allows individuals to access their own records and print them off. Our office would still get the fees.

Discussion on the new scooters that were purchased and which budget those funds should come from. Discussion followed with the decision to pull funds from Building Maintenance Budget.

Discussion then followed on the Fair Grounds Budget and line items.

CEMETERY BUDGET REVIEW

Commission reviewed the Cemetery Budget. Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

4:57pm Brenda left the meeting.

Commission reviewed their budget line items.

5:10pm

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2017

11:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk, Dan Brosz, Brosz Engineering; Robert Pfund, KFLN Radio; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; Jasen Wyrick, Wyrick Construction; Bob Wittenberg, JR Civil LLC; Jess Kindred, Wagner Construction Inc.; Steven Willis, Western Municipal; Paul Dvorak, Martin Construction; John Peila, Diamond J Construction; Clint Backlund, Diamond J Construction; Rich Batterman, Smith Contracting.

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

Bid Opening and bids were read aloud as follows.

11:03am Chuck Lee, DES/911 joined the meeting.

11:11am Jasen, Bob, Jess, Steven, Paul, John, Clint, and Rich left the meeting.

Discussion on bids in each Schedule, Brosz Engineering will review in-depth and share with the Commissioners.

11:23am Chuck, Dan, Jason, and Robert left the meeting.

Commissioners changed the County Auction Date to Sept. 22nd at 1:00pm as a live auction.

Discussion followed on Corey Stapleton agenda for the day.

11:35am

Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder