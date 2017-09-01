Caroline’s Cart makes debut at Reynolds Market

By Angel Wyrwas

Caroline’s Cart was created for special needs individuals. It provides caregivers a viable option to transport a special needs individual through a store while shopping, without the impossible task of having to maneuver a wheelchair and a traditional shopping cart at the same time.

Reynolds Market recently joined America’s many grocery stores that are providing Caroline’s Cart for their customer’s convenience.

“This all came about by a request from a customer at the Sidney store,” said Chris Schell, store manager for Reynolds in Baker. “The store looked into the request and decided to add this cart to their store. They shared the email with all the stores and we knew it was something that we should do too.”

The cart is named after Caroline, the special needs daughter of Drew Ann and David Long. Drew Ann Long saw the need for Caroline’s Cart after realizing her daughter would outgrow a typical shopping cart. Drew Ann was eager to find something that would help her include her daughter in all of her errands, but there was nothing available on the market. Yet one in five Americans lives with a disability and there are over one million school age children in the U.S. that live with a severe disability. So she ended up designing something on her own that would help her, as well as people across the country, comfortably shop with loved ones in need.

The shopping cart invented by the Alabama mom has gained steady recognition since its inception. Last year retail giant,Target, announced Caroline’s Cart would be found in its stores nationwide. And now it seems they will also be found in Reynolds Markets throughout eastern Montana.

“The best ideas for improvement often come from our customers,” said Schell. “We want their experience to be positive. I’m glad this can help make a caregiver’s shopping trip a bit easier.”