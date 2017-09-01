Baker High School Band performed for Longfellow 5th and 6th grade students on Monday, August 28.

By Jill Whiteman

Baker High School Band performed for Longfellow 5th and 6th grade students on Monday, August 28. The band performed Ex’s and Oh’s and Legionnaires on Parade as well as having a student lead instrument demonstration. Approximately 75 percent of students participating in band at Baker School play on school owned instruments. Many of the school owned instruments have been donated by alumni of the music program at Baker High School. Without the generosity of the community, the band program would not enjoy the success it has enjoyed for many decades and generations of students.