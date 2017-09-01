Baker Chamber hosts festival to welcome autumn

The kids are back to school and pumpkin spice everything is everywhere.

By Angel Wyrwas

The kids are back to school and pumpkin spice everything is everywhere. The Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is proud to announce this year’s Fall Festival will be held Saturday, September 9. The yearly event offers a day of exciting fall activities and family oriented fun for all ages! Celebrate the transition from summer to fall with a rich diversity of arts and crafts, fresh produce, homemade goods and music. Strollers can experience the aromas of seasonal foods while meandering through the street festival.

Vendors, crafters and artisans will sell their wares throughout the day beginning at 9 a.m. Jewelry, home baked goodies, homemade items, paintings and storage organizers are just a few of the offerings that will line the street.

Dave and Wendy Shreeve from Forsyth will be at the festival again this year to sell their famous Prairie Fire Kettle Korn. Friends of FMC Foundation will be selling tacos-in-a-bag at lunchtime.

From noon to 4 p.m. Jumpin Jack inflatables will entertain the kiddies. The Chamber is providing this activity free to the public.

A Duck Race will begin at 4 p.m. on the patio of the Baker Club. The Chamber will sell a single duck for five dollars and a quack pack, five ducks, for twenty dollars. The more ducks one buys, the better the savings. The Donald pack is 35 ducks for 100 bucks. Forty ducks are in each heat and the first and second ducks out of each heat will move onto the championship. Third, fourth and fifth place ducks out of each heat will move on to a grudge heat. First through fifth place ducks will advance from the grudge heat to the championship. Monetary prizes will be awarded to the winners.

The Baker CowBelles want people to get fired up about the Chili Cook Off. Costumed teams bring the heat as they spend all day preparing their chili at the festival. Judging will take place at 5 p.m. to decide which chili wins People’s Choice, Spiciest, Beefiest, Best Stew and Best Display. The community is invited to taste the culinary creations at 5:30 p.m. For more information about entering a team in the cook off contact the Baker Chamber at 778-2266.

Not in the mood for chili or maybe there just wasn’t enough to fill up? Don’t worry. The Sons of the American Legion will be sponsoring a Rib Cook Off fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. A meal of ribs with all the fixings will be offered for $10 per person. Kids ten and under will eat for free.

Every festival needs some background music to liven up the atmosphere. This year DJ Dustin Davis will provide the musical entertainment. He will be taking requests into the evening for people that want to move from street festival to street dance.

The Fall Festival will take place on First Street West in downtown Baker. With the help of our community and volunteers this is sure to be a great event.