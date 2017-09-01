American Legion Fall Meeting

MILES CITY, MT: Mr. Robert Prahl, Commander of American Legion Post #5 in Miles City, said about 100 Legionnaires and members of the Auxiliary are expected to attend the Fall meeting of District No. 10 on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at the Rocks Building.

Mr. Prahl said there are about 750 Legionnaires in District No. 10. The Posts are located in Miles City, Sidney, Glendive, Circle, Terry, Baker, Forsyth, Colstrip, Ekalaka, Fairview, Lame Deer and Broadus.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Rocks Building, located at 300 Main St. in Miles City. At 10 a.m. the Department program will begin.

A joint banquet will begin at noon, with Department Vice Commander Richard Klose of Laurel as guest speaker.

The District business meeting will begin at 1 p.m. District Commander Clancee Collins of Miles City, will conduct the Legion meeting. The District President, Esther Helmila of Miles City, will conduct the Auxiliary meeting.