A funeral service for Jack Beach, 62, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Baker, MT will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 1, 2017 at American Lutheran Church, Baker with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Burial will take place in Bonnievale Cemetery.

Visitation for Jack will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 31st at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker with a prayer service being held at 7:00 p.m.

Jack passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, NV after a courageous fight with cancer.

Jack Ray was born December 29, 1954, in Beach, ND, the second child of Russell “Fay” and Joan (Hartse) Beach. Jack grew up in the Carlyle community attending grade school there and graduating from Baker High School in 1973. Jack married Joy Lynn Verhulst on June 30, 1973 in Baker. The couple was blessed with three children, Paul, Joni and Cristin.

Jack’s career spanned from custom combining with Jerry Bremer, a few years working on the farm with his parents and later working in the oilfields of Montana and North Dakota on drilling rigs, roustabout crews and laying pipeline. In 1979 J and J Oilfield Service, Inc. was formed serving the oilfield as a licensed contractor building and insulating tank batteries based out of Dickinson, ND.

In 1986, the family moved to southern California. There Jack became the right hand man for a construction business doing dirt work on commercial building sites along with laying natural rock, constructing beautiful fences and divider walls.

In 1991 Jack and Joy purchased their first over-the-road semi. For the next 19 years he leased to various companies, including Quality Transportation, East-West Motor Express, R Line and Landstar Ranger traveling literally millions of miles across the lower 48 states.

He started Black Gold Contractors in 2010 specializing in installation of steel containment with polyurea liners around the production equipment on well sites throughout the Bakken. The business is based out of Arnegard, ND with world headquarters in Reeder!

Las Vegas became home for Jack and Joy in 2011. He loved playing cards, especially Texas Hold ‘Em. He was known for making a few dollars with his King and nine of Hearts, and also losing a few.

He especially loved his grandkids and family gatherings. His work and his family were his hobby and his life. Jack will be dearly missed.

Jack is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 44 years, Joy; daughters, Joni (Adam Baker) Beach of Cottonwood, CA, Cristin (Colin) Gordon of Seattle, WA; daughter-in-law, Shonna (Jason) Hill of Fullerton, CA; mother, Joan of Baker, MT; brother, Rob of Helena, MT; sisters, Rena (Mike) Schaefbauer of Arnegard, ND, Jean (Casey) Rost of Baker, MT; eight grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madaline, Lila, Caitlin, Callum, Owen, Evan and Zion.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fay Beach; son, Paul Fay Beach; brother Donald Beach; sister, Connie Crow.

