Surplus hunting license, over-counter sales strong

In the first week that surplus hunting licenses and over-the-counter licenses were sold, sales were brisk.

By Marla Prell, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Information Officer

In the first week that surplus hunting licenses and over-the-counter licenses were sold, sales were brisk.

Once again, hunters snatched up the few remaining surplus nonresident elk combos. All antelope B tags are sold out. The only remaining licenses for antelope are for antelope doe/fawn in Region 3, and hunters must have drawn an either-sex license in the same region to purchase the doe/fawn tag. The 900 series antelope season starts today, but any remaining tags are sold out.

Sales of mule deer doe tags are going strong. Region 7 offered 8,400 of the 007-03 regionwide B licenses, and that number is already down to 6,609. According to Region 7 Office Manager Erin O’Connor, individuals are buying multiple mule deer doe tags. People seem to be taking advantage of more harvest opportunities after the agency halted sales of mule deer doe tags following a low point in 2012.

The archery-only cow elk tags offered in HD 798-01 are down to 20.

Region 7 offers a second Deer B antlerless white-tail tag for residents, of which 1,625 remain. Hunters must have any single region white-tail tag to purchase this.

For a closer look at what is available for surplus and over-the-counter licenses, visit the website at fwp.mt.gov and view Available Surplus Hunting Licenses under “What’s Trending” on the home page.