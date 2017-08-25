Spiffy’s Mobil 1 Lube Express & Wash celebrates nine years of success

Farm fresh fundraiser crops up at Spiffy’s in September

By Angel Wyrwas

Spiffy’s owners, Jay and Lori Quenzer, both grew up and graduated from Baker. Like many graduates, they left home in search of education and experience. About sixteen years ago the Quenzers returned to Baker to seek their fortune. “Our fortune is this amazing community,” said Jay. “We are humbled by the wonderful people here,” said Lori.

Jay realized that people wanted an automatic car wash and a quick service oil change garage in the area. He didn’t have experience in this particular field but he and Lori knew quite a bit about operating successful businesses. So after a lot of research, Quenzers opened Spiffy’s Mobil 1 Lube Express & Wash in May of 2008.

Thebusiness is located just north of the railroad tracks on Highway 7. Spiff was the nickname Jay called his daughter, Jaelyn, from the time she was two years old. “The name just stuck,” said Jay. “Once we decided on a name, we wanted to ensure our logo portrayed Spiff the way we always wanted to run our business, with a great attitude.”

The initial goal of Spiffy’s was to open a simple shop that provided simple basic services such as oil changes, light replacement, basic detailing and variety of self-wash options, all while being available 24 hours a day in a warm and safe environment for their customers. Since it opened, the needs of the community have changed so Spiffy’s has changed with the times. In addition to their traditional oil services, they also offer basic and full detail cleaning services, basic and full mechanical services, increased car wash options and a pet wash station.

Not long ago, Spiffy’s added a new location to sell and install tires along with complete alignment services to keep up with customer demand. “Equipment and technology have also changed throughout the years,” said Jay, “so we work hard to stay up to date with the latest and most technologically advanced equipment from Hunter Engineering. For all of our shop services and diagnostic equipment we rely on Snap On.”

This past summer, Spiffy’s underwent major changes and improvements again. “It is important that we run our business with great service and great products,” said Jay. “The goal is happy and satisfied customers.” New all-weather stainless steel doors were installed to ensure year round operation of wash bays. An all new Touchless and Soft Touch Car Wash machine along with a new payment kiosk and a new central vacuum system that were recently installed make vehicle care more efficient than ever.

Spiffy’s services many company vehicles while managing to keep local individuals a priority. “We are always ready to accommodated people’s schedules by offering convenient oil changes,” said Jay. “That is also why we offer vehicle pick up and deliveries. I think that adds a personal touch to our business.”

“Support from our community and great employees are what make the difference at Spiffy’s,” said Lori. Giving back to the community is important to the Quenzers. Since 2010 Spiffy’s has donated ten percent of their annual profits to the local youth center, after school activities, Fallon County Fair activities, State High School Rodeo participants, Carter County activities and other local charities.

Spiffy’s hosts an annual Customer Appreciation Day that is consistently well attended. “This year we are dedicating our celebration to local farmers and ranchers of Montana, North and South Dakota,” said Lori. Spiffy’s will host a Home Grown Farm Aid event Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10.

All car wash bays, automatic bays and new centralized vacuum system will be open to the public to use for free. “We will place large barrels outside of our wash facilities for our customers to donate as they feel free,” said Lori. Spiffy’s has teamed up with Gamma Beta Sorority to accept and disperse the donations. “The donations will be used to help out our local farmers and ranchers in need due to our severe drought conditions,” explained Jay. “One hundred percent of the money raised will be donated to this cause.”

On Saturday, September 9, Spiffy’s will host a gathering for the community. There will be a viewing of the #4 Kevin Harvick Mobile 1 Ford Fusion NASCAR Race Car and the fan favorite racing simulator from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A free will donation lunch will be served with roasted pigs purchased at the Fallon County Fair from local 4-H youth. Old Skool Brewery will be providing a variety of custom brews to be served by Heiser’s Bar. Old Skool root beer will also be available.

Mitchell’s Truck and Crane will be on site for a Guess the Weight of the Vehicle Contest. Many other local businesses have provided goods and services for an auction that will be held at 5 p.m. in the Spiffy’s Shop. There will also be food, beverages and music at that time.

“We are hoping to have a lot of participation as these farmers and ranchers are our community,” said Jay. “Baker and the surrounding area always do an amazing job of helping others. Please feel free to contact us for more details on the auction and Jessica Dinardi with Gamma Beta about the distribution of donated funds. Spiffy’s will keep everyone updated on the items available for auction on our Facebook page at Spiffwash.”

“Lori and I grew up here and want to be part of keeping this community thriving and growing. If Willie can Farm Aid so can we,” said Jay.