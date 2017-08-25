Niemerg named new Chamber director

The Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture has hired Cheryl Niemerg as their Executive Director.

By Angel Wyrwas

"I enjoy event planning and am excited to work for the businesses and the community," said Niemerg. "I love working with the public and helping visitors to our area."

Niemerg is a graduate of Baker High School. She attended Black Hills State University and later transferred to Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD where she received a Bachelor of Science in business management.

After college, Niemerg worked for Target and Avera St. Luke’s Hospital daycare. In 2002 she moved back to Baker to work as a dispatcher for Fallon County. Niemerg later took a job at Fallon Medical Complex in housekeeping, then moving to the purchasing department.

She began her own in-home child care business that she operated for seven years. “I loved that job and probably would still be doing it if I could have afforded to own another building to run it out of,” said Niemerg, “but I was ready to have my home back.”

Then she obtained seasonal employment as an office assistant at the Fallon County Fairgrounds. When that job ended, Niemerg became a Kindergarten teacher’s aid with the Baker School system. “The thing with that kind of job is that you never know if they will continue to need an aid each year and it is temporary,” she said.

“Because I have had the opportunity to work in a variety of job markets, I believe that I’ve gained some knowledge and experience that will be valuable to my position with the Chamber,” said Niemerg. “People should feel free to contact me.” She can be reached at the Chamber office at 406-778-2266 or on her cellphone at 406-978-2229.