Legal Tip of the Week

how to be on the lookout for phone scams? Most have already heard of the scam where callers pretend to be from the IRS and threaten jail time. Now scammers are pretending to be from respected civic organizations, even the national legal aid and defender office. When you’re on the phone with a stranger asking for money, it’s probably a scam. Never give out your personal information over the phone unless you made the call to an organization you are already doing business with.

For more information, please visit the Money Problems section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.