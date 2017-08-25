Baker Police Department

•Aug. 14, 2017 – Aug. 20, 2017 – 25 Calls for service: 5 traffic stops; 1 arrest for theft; 1 domestic disturbance call; 5 law enforcement related complaints resulting in ongoing investigations; 1 felony warrant arrest; 1 report of shots fired (unfounded); 2 non injury crashes; 4 agency assists; 3 public assists; 2 vehicle unlocks; proactive patrols of the business district and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Dawson S. Holcomb, Milaca, Minn., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 90/70, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 7/21/17.

•Dean Gregory Lalone, Baker, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 7/31/17.

•Dean Gregory Lalone, Baker, seatbelt violation, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 7/31/17.

•Alyssa R. Lohrke, Miles City, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $575 with $250 suspended on conditions for one year (8/16/18), jail of 30 days deferred for one year, deferred imposition of sentence, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Alyssa R. Lohrke, Miles City, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Brianna B. Miller, Baker, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $575 with $250 suspended on conditions for one year (8/16/18), jail of 30 days deferred for one year, deferred imposition of sentence, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Brianna B. Miller, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Travis E. Nelson, Billings, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, dismissed by Prosecution with Prejudice, ticket issued 7/8/17.

•David J. Pierson, Ekalaka, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $575 with $250 suspended on conditions for one year (8/16/18), jail of 30 days deferred for one year, deferred imposition of sentence, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•David J. Pierson, Ekalaka, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 2st offense, per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $285, community service of 40 hours, workers compensation fee of $20, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course 2nd offense, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Raquel L. Pierson, Miles City, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $575 with $250 suspended on conditions for one year (8/16/18), jail of 30 days deferred for one year, deferred imposition of sentence, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Raquel L. Pierson, Miles City, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 7/23/17.