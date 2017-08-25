Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, August 24, 2007 —

Letter from Mayor Hornung states one of his goals for the City of Baker is to make our community more attractive. He hopes to give the community a fresh new look in time for the Centennial celebration in June of 2008. . .Two of Fallon County Council on Aging’s drivers Robin Miller and Paula Fuchs, recently completed nine hours of Training in Driver Risk Management at the Montana DRIVE facility located in Lewistown. . .An early 80th birthday party for Lois Zupanik will be held Aug. 25. . .Baker High School will offer two Advanced Placement courses this year. Carole Bettenhausen will teach Advance Placement English, and Jay Schumaker will preside over the Advanced Placement Calculus class. . .Medori Gray had the 4-H grand champion market beef at the fair, and Katie Gray had the reserve champion. Tyler Swanke had the grand champion swine, Taylor Miller – reserve champion; Kelly Gray – grand champion sheep, Ian Murphy – reserve champion; Tina Koenig – grand champion goat, Josie Mastel – reserve champion; Travis Koenig – grand champion poultry; Justin Irgens – grand champion rabbit, Spencer Losing – reserve champion. . .Aug 9, employees from Encore, 4J Well Service and Zachmann Construction helped pour cement for the Millennium Project. . .Police Chief Randy Ketterling of the Baker Police Department attended the National Underage Drinking Prevention Leadership Conference held Aug. 1-5 in Orlando, Fla. A 17 year old female from Baker also attended the conference.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Aug. 22, 1997 —

Dispatcher Teddy Stoddard is retiring after serving Fallon County for 16 years. . .Baker High School will welcome a new vice principal for this school year. Dave Mahon, who is a graduate of Baker High School, has returned to his home town to assume the duties of vice principal and assistant coach for middle school football. . .Department of Livestock has put Fallon County under a rabies quarantine. . .Winners of the Demolition Derby held Sunday night of the Fair were: Heat 1 – Doug Stieg/Neil Moore, Heat 2 – Roger Fuchs/Al Lingfetter, Heat 3 – Scott Rost/Clint Erickson, Heat 4 – Jeff Greenlee/Darin Erickson, Grudge – Allan Barth/Austin Rowland, Powder Puff – Paula Fuchs, Finale – Al Lingfetter. . .Joshua Johnson, son of Daryl Johnson, is this year’s Fallon County Fair Mutton Bustin’ champion. . .Ben and Marlys Susa will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Aug. 31. . . BlackHawk’s bus unexpectedly joined the Fair parade. The parade was led by the American Legion Color Guard, including 80 year old Henry Bohle. . .Bobbie Jo Miller had the grand champion steer at the fair this year and Brandon Stevenson had the reserve champion. . .Shye Boggs was the 1997 Rodeo Queen.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 20, 1987 —

It’s the final countdown to the Fallon County Fair, Aug. 20-23. . .Jack Schneider, 46 of Baker was killed in a head-on collision during the late evening hours of Sunday, Aug. 16. The accident happened approximately three and one-half miles west of Plevna. . .Martha Schweigert, 73, died Aug. 10. . .Fred and Ella Morrow celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. . .Louise Braun, barber and hairstylist, has moved to a new location and will be located in Val’s Barber Shop. . . Fallon County Ambulance Service announces the resignation of its director, Rick Bandy. Rick and his family have been transferred to Malta. Kathleen Cornelius will be the new director. . .Timothy Hornung, 18, son of Clayton and Darlene Hornung, recently joined the United States Army. . .Jim Anderson won the 1,000 singles marathon trap shoot at Laramie. . .Richard Wike, who has been manager of Anfinson’s in Baker for 13 years, has been transferred to Dickinson. David Gustafson will take his place.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 18, 1977 —

There will be an open house for our three new doctors Aug. 24 at the Senior Citizen Center from 2-4 p.m. . .Teresa Rustad, 14 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Rustad, Jr. of Baker, and Jeff Howard, 13 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Jess Howard of Plevna, were among the more than 500 contestants competing in the National Little Britches Rodeo Aug. 6-12 in Fort Pierre, S.D. . .Pictured: Elizabeth Speelman, Ruby Morton, Jenny Johnson and Sophie Myer proudly showing off a very nice patchwork quilt they made at the rest home and will be selling tickets on during the fair. . .An official quarantine order of the Department of Livestock, Animal Health Division, is imposing a quarantine on all dogs resident to or being in Fallon County. . .Aug. 14, Mr. and Mrs. Helmut Straub were honored on their 25th wedding anniversary. Their children Cheryll, Louetta and Lester were hosts for the event. . .Jane Russell is presently spending the week in Taiwan with the Pacific Good Will Tour Band which originated from the International Peace Garden Music Camp.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 23, 1967 —

It is announced that school will open Monday, Aug. 28. There is an enrollment of 70 kindergarten students for the 1967-68 school year. . .Maureen O’Donnell competed in the Style Revue at the 22nd annual 4-H Club Congress at Montana State University. . . A special bond election will be held Sept. 30 at Washington School to approve sale of bonds for a new elementary school in Baker. The burning of the Longfellow School last spring makes this move a necessity in order to have sufficient classroom space. . .Tom Demos is pictured receiving the keys and title to the new car which he won Sunday night at the Fallon County Fair. The Jaycees sponsored the sale of tickets and will use proceeds for athletic field improvement. Paulette Taylor and Nola Krook are helping the City of Baker in their water meter reading.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 15, 1957 —

Ervin Heuer of Plevna has been reappointed Farmers Home Administration committeeman for Fallon County . . .Spectators were packed around the pool Saturday afternoon to view the “Water Review”. The program was produced by Viola Henderson. . .School levies are lower due to increased valuation of Fallon County from $6,348,887 to $9,371,203. . . Dick Price, Darrell Fried and Bob Ehret are attending Boys State in Dillon. . .Baker’s four lane bowling alley is nearing completion and it is anticipated it will be open for bowling about Sept. l, says J. K. Munsell. . .Stan Howe, Lennice Kay Nichols, Vernon Jardee, Charlene Knipfer and Karen Wollesen are all going to 4-H Congress. . .Baker City Council in session Tuesday made plans for a special election to determine whether the people of the community want parking meters.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Aug. 21, 1947 —

An estimated 5,000 people attended the Fallon County Fair, while the weatherman obligingly provided ideal weather. The calendar threw the wrench into activities as the farmers were just in the midst of harvesting when every day, every hour meant making the crop secure. Entries in both fruits and vegetables were scarce. As there was no poultry show, the building was cleaned and painted for 4-H exhibits. . . Mayor Moshier laid the cornerstone of his new building next to the post office this week. . .Contrary to the well-being and wishes of the traveling public, the new position of the Baker-Ekalaka road will not be graveled this year due to lack of funds. . .Donald Martin, Stanley Ketchum and Karl Lentz represented Fallon County at Boys State the past week.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 19, 1937 —

Fallon County Fair will be held Sept. 17-18. . .High temperature for the week reached 105 degrees. Dam this county and prosperity will result. A proof of this statement can be found on the Henry Huether farm west of Baker. Henry wanted a dam on his place but the federal men who looked over his location said it couldn’t be done. Henry and his son Albert went ahead and spent three months building a dam 100 yards long. It was filled with water 12 feet deep before it was finished. The Huethers irrigated two gardens this summer and are harvesting a good crop of vegetables in spite of the grasshoppers.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 18, 1927 —

At a meeting of the school board Monday evening, bids were opened for the construction of a new six room grade school building which was voted on July 12 by the taxpayers. The lowest bid was that of Chas. Bakke of Dickinson, N.D. He was awarded the general contract for $23,367. Five bids were submitted for plumbing and heating and the successful bidder was B. D. Grant for $5,631. The contracts call for completion of the building by Nov. 30. . .Baker schools will open Sept. 6. . .The Cozy Cafe was broken into and the office safe was cracked. Only about $5 in cash was in the safe. . .Cars belonging to Mack Niccum and Frank Kuss were stolen during the week. The Niccum car was recovered near Glendive undamaged.