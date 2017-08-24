Wibaux County Fair Aug. 24-27

With the theme of “Grandstands & Grand Champions”, the Wibaux County Fair will run August 24-27. In addition to the livestock judging and indoor exhibits, there will be a Chicken Dinner for a Dollar; Night Show; Stick Horse Rodeo; Barbeque For A Buck; NRA/NWRA/NRCA Rodeo; Parade; Pippi the Clown; Inflatable Fun Zone Laser Tag, Water Walkers, and Bounce House; Demolition Derby/Bump-N-Run, and 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale.

The Fair begins Thursday morning, Aug. 24, at 8 a.m. with the 4-H and open class horse show. The buildings close promptly at 8:30 a.m. so please have your exhibits entered before then. At 9 a.m., judging of the indoor exhibits. From 3-7 p.m. on Thursday evening, the exhibit buildings will be open to the public free of charge. The 4-H & FFA livestock weigh-in goes from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

On Friday morning, Aug. 25, the livestock judging begins at 9 a.m., and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the exhibit buildings will again be open to the public free of charge. On Friday evening from 5-7 p.m., Stevenson Funeral Home is sponsoring a Chicken Dinner for a Dollar.

At 7 p.m., the Wibaux County Fair night show begins with opening act, Cale Moon.

Cale has played venues such as the Watershed Country Music Festival, at the famous Gorge Amphitheatre which is now the West’s largest country music festival; famous places in Nashville like Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central, Nashville Palace, John A’s, Commodore Grille & the Bluebird Cafe; as well as Fairs, Rodeos & Events everywhere. Cale also sings at many churches, church events & benefit concerts as he travels across the country. He has even had the honor of singing his original songs for the live broadcast of the Nashville Cowboy Church, at the Texas Troubadour Theatre.

Cale is a country boy with a voice as deep and rich as the songs that he writes. His songs are written from his heart. He hopes they will touch your heart and make you smile.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the Wibaux County Fair Night Show Main Attraction is the Redhead Express. Have you ever longed for the sound of music that is real, honest – that speaks to your soul? Without the glitz and glamour – just raw beauty with exquisite harmonies, thought provoking lyrics, and melodies that take you away. Spend an evening in concert with the Redhead Express and you will be captivated by their sound, their realness, their passion and, most importantly, their heart. The four-sister group left Alaska in 2007 and has performed over 2,000 shows. The music of the Redhead Express takes you back to your roots in a way that feels fresh and new.

Redhead Express has opened for the likes of Sammy Kershaw, Parmalee, Clay Walker, Chris Young, Chris Lane, Bea Miller, Jerrod Niemann, Trace Adkins, Frankie Ballard and The SteelDrivers. Look up Redhead Express on YouTube and enjoy many captivating music videos that are taking YouTube by storm!

On Saturday morning, Aug. 26, the NRA/NWRA/NRCA slack begins at 8 a.m. Also at 8 a.m., the 4-H & open class dog and cat judging begins, followed by the rabbit and poultry judging at 10 a.m. Laser Tag, Water Walkers, and Bounce House will be open from 3-8:30 p.m. At 4 p.m. there will be the Stick Horse Rodeo. This is an event for ages two through seven. Prizes will be given to the winners. Each contestant must bring their own stick horse. From 4:30-8:30 p.m., Pippi the Clown will be available for children of all ages. In appreciation to those attending the Fair from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday evening, Silha Funeral Homes and Stockman Bank are sponsoring a Barbeque For A Buck for those with a rodeo ticket or booster button. Preschool children eat free. A Calcutta for the saddle bronc riders will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Rodeo at 7 p.m.

With an added purse of $8,500 there will be an NRA/NWRA/NRCA Rodeo produced by Big Circle Rodeo Company. Big Circle Rodeo Company has had more rough stock to the NRA finals than any other contractor. Champion belt buckles will be awarded in bareback, saddle bronc, and bull riding. This year’s rodeo announcer will be Randy Taylor of Menno, S.D. Sponsored by the Wibaux Civic Club, specialty events added this year are Mutton Bustin’ and Ribbon Tails. There is a 10-contestant max on Mutton Bustin’. Entry forms and Waivers are available at the Wibaux County Extension Office.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, there is a Community Church Service held at the Wibaux City Park. The parade will start at 11 a.m. followed by the 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale at 12:30 p.m., with the Demolition Derby/Bump-N-Run starting at 2 p.m. The Demolition Derby is offering a $1,000 added purse, and the Bump-N-Run is offering a $3,000 added purse. Laser Tag, Water Walkers, and Bounce House will be open from 12-6 p.m. Pippi the Clown will be available from 2-6 p.m.

If you are interested in entering exhibits, fair books and entry blanks are available at the Wibaux County Extension Office. Fair books are also available at the Corner Market, Wibaux General Store, and the Wibaux Pioneer Gazette. All exhibits will be accepted, regardless of residence. The minimum age for exhibiting in open class is five years. Booth space is available for those who might be interested in putting up a commercial booth ($25) or a service booth ($10).

The price of the Night Show, Rodeo, and Demolition Derby/Bump-N-Run is $10 per event for adults and high school students, $5 for grades K-8, and preschool will be admitted free.

As in the past, the Wibaux County Fair is offering booster buttons. The booster buttons, for adults and high school students, cost $25, and for grades K-8, $12. The booster buttons will get you into all of the events at the Fair which include the Night Show, the Rodeo, and the Demolition Derby/Bump-N-Run. Booster buttons will be available soon at the Wibaux Pioneer Gazette Office, the Corner Market, the Wibaux General Store, or the Wibaux County Extension Office. The Wibaux County Fair does not have a parking or gate fee.

For individuals interested in entering the Rodeo, entries will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 by calling NRA Central Entry 406-256-6488. All local entries will be accepted.

Demolition Derby drivers should contact Chad Peplinski at 406-795-9908. Bump-N-Run drivers should contact Mike Schneider at 701-872-6103.

Everyone is encouraged to come support the 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale which will be held on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 27, at 12:30 p.m. Through the premium system it is possible to support the livestock sale without actually taking possession of an animal.

For additional information about the Fair, just call or stop by the Wibaux County Extension Office or “Like” the Wibaux County Fair Facebook page. The telephone number is 406-796-2486.