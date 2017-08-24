Fallon County Fair & Rodeo Results

All-around cowboy: (tie) Dakota W. Eldridge, tie-down roping and steer wrestling, and Junior Nogueira, tie-down roping and team roping, $6,678 each.

Bareback riding: 1. Tanner Aus, 82 points on Mosbrucker Rodeos’ Moon Blast, $2,496; 2. Troy Vaira, 75, $1,913; 3. (tie) Jordan Pelton and J. R. Vezain, 74, $1,165 each; 5. Ty Breuer, 73, $582; 6. (tie) Kelly Timberman and Shane O’Connell, 72.5, $374 each; 8. Tucker Zingg, 67, $250.

Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Chambers, 3.9 seconds, $2,411; 2. Hank Hollenbeck, 4.1, $2,157; 3. (tie) Eli Lord, Leighton Hotchkiss and Scott Guenthner, 4.3, $1,650 each; 6. Tanner Milan, 4.5, $1,142; 7. (tie) Kody Woodward and Kyle Callaway, 4.6, $761 each; 9. (tie) Clayton Hass and Carson King, 5.0, $254 each.

Team roping: 1. Hayes Smith/Justin Davis, 4.2 seconds, $3,661 each; 2. Rhett Anderson/Quinn Kesler, 4.9, $3,276; 3. (tie) Jr. Dees/Levi Lord and Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler, 5.0, $2,698 each; 5. (tie) Britt Williams/Brett Fleming and Turner Harris/Ross Carson, 5.1, $1,927 each; 7. Brady Williams/Josh Hodge, 5.2, $1,349; 8. Clint Gorrell/Tim Franzen, 5.4, $964; 9. (tie) Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres and Trey Blackmore/Steve Sherwood, 5.6, $385 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ty Manke, 80 points on Mosbrucker Rodeos’ War Spirit, $2,953; 2. Heith DeMoss, 79.5, $2,264; 3. Cody DeMoss, 78.5, $1,673; 4. Colton Miller, 77.5, $1,083; 5. (tie) Jesse Bail and Blaise Freeman, 76, $591 each; 7. Louie Brunson, 75.5, $394; 8. (tie) Joe Harper and Lane Stirling, 74, $148 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 8.3 seconds, $7,930; 2. (tie) Junior Nogueira and Dakota Eldridge, 8.6, $6,678 each; 4. Kyle Lucas, 8.7, $5,426; 5. Clint Kindred, 9.2, $4,591; 6. (tie) Scott Kormos, Tuf Cooper and Trevor Brazile, 9.3, $2,922 each; 9. (tie) Stetson Vest, Cimarron Boardman, Marcos Costa and Trey Young, 9.4, $417 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Sydni Blanchard, 17.24 seconds, $6,057; 2. Sherry Cervi, 17.28, $4,846; 3. Rene Cloninger, 17.29, $3,937; 4. Christine Laughlin, 17.31, $3,029; 5. Carmel Wright, 17.33, $2,423; 6. Shelby McCauley, 17.41, $l,817; 7. Jana Bean, 17.42, $1,514; 8. Cassie de Yong, 17.43, $1,363; 9. Britta Thiel, 17.45, $1,211; 10. Nicole Laurence, 17.47, $1,060; 11. Trula Churchill, 17.48, $909; 12. Jackie Ganter, 17.50, $757; 13. Carrie Murnion, 17.53, $606; 14. Cally Goyins, 17.54, $454; 15. (tie) Madison Rau, Tess Dolezal and Tillar Murray, 17.57, $101 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Tony Reina, 10.5 seconds, $2,306; 2. Jason Evans, 11.6, $2,005; 3. Trevor Brazile, 11 .7, $1,705; 4. Martin Poindexter, 12.0, $1,404; 5. John Bland, 12.1, $1,103; 6. J. Tom Fisher, 12.4, $802; 7. Miles Williams, 12.6, $501; 8. Travis Mills, 12.9, $201. Second round: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.1 seconds, $2,306; 2. Scott Snedecor, 10.2, $2,005; 3. (tie) Shay Good and Roger Branch, 10.3, $1,554 each; 5. (tie) Thomas Smith and Jason Evans, 10.5, $953 each; 7. Reo Lohse, 11.1, $501; 8. Brent Lewis, 11.6, $201. Third round: 1. JoJo LeMond, 8.8 seconds, $2,306; 2. Cody Lee, 9.8, $2.005; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 9.9, $1,705; 4. Ryan Rochlitz, 10.4, $1,404; 5. Kelton McMillen, 10.6, $1,103; 6. Travis Mills, 10.8, $802; 7. T. K. Tillard, 10.9, $501; 8. Reo Lohse, 11.3, $201. Average: 1. (tie) Jason Evans and Tony Reina, 34.9 seconds on three head, $3.234 each; 3. Travis Mills, 36.3, $2,557; 4. Brent Lewis, 37.1, $2,106; 5. J. Tom Fisher, 38.8, $1.654; 6. Garrett Hale, 39.0, $1,203; 7. Jess Tierney, 40.8, $752; 8. JoJo LeMond, 42.9, $301.

Bull riding: * 1. Corey Maier, 82 points on Mosbrucker Rodeos’ Groovy, $2.860; 2. Ty Wallace, 81.5, $2,202; 3. Parker Breding, 79.5, $1,638; 4. Luke Gee, 78, $1,074; 5. Jess Davison, 76, $698; 6. Dalan Duncan, 75.5, $510; 7. Gerald Eash, 73, $416; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Wild pony race winners for Saturday:

Stephanie Hode

Austin Hode

Colter Matkin

Wild pony race winners for Sunday:

Hawken Custer

Gentre Coulter

Kyler Day

Jr. barrel racers results:

Tucker Turbeville

Alex Williams

Tylee Rieger