Tester Introduces Resolution to Honor Purple Heart Recipients

(Big Sandy, Mont.) – On the 235th anniversary of the first Purple Heart Medal, U.S. Senator Jon Tester is honoring the courage and sacrifice of those killed or wounded in action by introducing a bipartisan resolution to establish Aug. 7 as National Purple Heart Recognition Day.

The Purple Heart is awarded to members of the Armed Forces who have been killed or wounded in action against our nation’s enemies. Since Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 31,700 service members have received the Purple Heart.

“Those awarded the Purple Heart represent the best of America and set an example all Montanans are rightfully proud of,” said Tester, Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “Honoring those who have sacrificed the most is not a partisan issue, but a nonpartisan responsibility. Our resolution will make sure that generations to come will remember the courage and sacrifice of Purple Heart recipients.”

General George Washington established the Purple Heart Medal, then called the Badge of Military Merit, on Aug. 7, 1782, in the midst of the Revolutionary War. In 1932, Army General Douglas MacArthur revived the award and renamed it the Purple Heart Medal. Since then, it has been awarded to more than 1.8 million American heroes.

Tester has helped Montana veterans and their families secure over 1,000 military honors and awards that they have earned in the line of duty. If you or your loved one has earned any military honors, you can visit tester.senate.gov for assistance in securing that commendation.