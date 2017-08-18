Robinson awarded Big Sky State Games- Character Counts! Scholarship

The Big Sky State Games has teamed up with the Character Counts! Coalition and Kenco Security and Technology to recognize the importance of sportsmanship and character in Montana student athletes. Skyler Robinson, Baker High School senior was recognized as one of this year’s four recipients of the Character Counts! Scholarship during the 32nd Annual Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies in July. The winners were chosen based on their character, community involvement and participation in sports.

Skyler Robinson has participated in Big Sky State Games Track and Field for nine years and four years in Swimming. Robinson has been on the honor roll since the fall of 2013. She is involved in tennis and volleyball at Baker High School. She has also been a Student Council representative, Student Council District 6 President, Student Union Representative, and the Student Union Treasurer. Skyler is a representative for Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), a Close-Up member, and volunteers for numerous community and high school programs.

Over the past eleven years, the Big Sky State Games has awarded the Character Counts! Scholarship to outstanding Montana female and male student-citizen-athletes involved in the Big Sky State Games. The $500 scholarship can be used for any secondary education after high school.

Skyler is the daughter of Tim and Jamie Robinson of Baker.