Revenue Department certifies property taxable values for Montana counties

Helena – The Montana Department of Revenue announces it has successfully completed its annual requirement to certify taxable values of property in the state’s 56 counties. This year, department offices in all 56 counties certified the values before or on the August 7 deadline.

Under state law, the department’s property assessment offices are responsible for providing the total taxable value of property to each taxing jurisdiction by the first Monday in August. The certified values include mobile homes, personal property business equipment, real property, and centrally assessed properties.

The 2017 certified taxable values for each county taxing jurisdiction are available at property.mt.gov.

“Performing our job with accountability to local governments builds our working relationships with them,” said Revenue Department Director Mike Kadas. “It allows for efficient and effective tax administration locally and statewide.”

“Certifying values on time and accurately allows local governments to begin their processes of setting budgets and mills in a timely manner,” said Shauna Helfert, Administrator for the department’s Property Assessment Division. “If we provide good service, then local governments can better serve and be accountable to their communities.”

Local governments establish their budgets and set their mill levies for property tax calculations and collections based on the certified taxable values provided to each taxing jurisdiction.

Property tax collections are the primary revenue source for local governments to provide public services such as police and fire protection, schools, roads and bridges, and public health and safety.

For more information, visit revenue.mt.gov.