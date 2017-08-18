The Red Butte Ramblers held their eighth meeting on May 23, 2017. In old business the club members reported on spring livestock, judging, small projects judging, all events day and workshops.

By Sayge Barkley

We also talked about our progress in restoring old road signs. Plans regarding our 4-H tour were decided on. In new business we discussed items such as sign-up for the fair food booth, 4-H Camp and Oreo trip, Congress and project workshops. On Aug. 2, we had a gathering to discuss fair. We talked about stall decorations, food booth schedule and rules and entry forms, club tour was postponed until fall for next 4-H year, interview judging and the silent auction were also discussed. Our next meeting will be the first of the new 4-H year. The date is Sept. 24.

Good luck to all 4-H and FFA members at the fair.