Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that you may be able to build up your savings and protect your eligibility for Medicaid and SSI by opening “ABLE Account?” The money in an ABLE Account is excluded from SSI (up to $100,000) and Medicaid (unlimited) resource limits. Contributions may also be state tax deductible. Your disability must have begun before your 26th birthday. To find out if you qualify for an ABLE Account, visit savewithable.com/mt/home.html.

For more information, please visit the Public Benefits section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.