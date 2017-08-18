Baker Police Department

•Aug. 7, 2017 – Aug. 13, 2017 – 22 Calls for service: 6 law enforcement reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 3 contacts regarding public nuisance; 3 agency assists; 2 vehicle unlocks; 4 traffic stops; 3 animal complaints; 1 residential alarm (unfounded); proactive patrols of the business district and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

Justice Court

•Christopher Chad Brawley, Wibaux, destruction/tampering of communication device to obstruct/prevent/interfere criminal offense report, per plea agreement, fine $1,075 with $500 suspended on conditions for six months (2/3/18), restitution to Katie Brawley in the amount of $150 with a $15 supervisory fee, 180 days jail with 180 days suspended on conditions for six months, credit given for eight hours previously served, ticket issued 4/7/17.

•Christopher Chad Brawley, Wibaux, disorderly conduct, per plea agreement, fine $185, ten days jail with ten days suspended on conditions for six months (2/3/18), ticket issued 4/7/17.

•Trevor A. Griffith, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 2nd offense, per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $285 to be paid in full by 8/3/17, complete 40 hours of Community Service by 10/31/17 with a Worker’s Compensation Fee of $20, complete, comply and pay for the Mandatory MIP 2nd Offense Course by 9/15/17, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Carleigh J. Irgens, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $185 to be paid in full by 8/2/17, 20 hours Community Service to be completed by 9/15/17 with a Worker’s Compensation Fee of $20, complete, comply and pay for the Mandatory MIP Course, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Cooper S. Knoll, Glendive, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $285 to be paid in full by 8/2/17, complete 20 hours Community Service by 9/15/17 with a $10 Worker’s Compensation Fee, complete, comply and pay for the Mandatory MIP Course, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Sandra J. Weiler, Baker, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, bond forfeited $285, ticket issued 7/14/17.

•Jonathan James Wiseman, Billings, speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 75/65, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 7/29/17.

•Justin C. Wood, Baker, exceeding the max gross weight allowed any group of axles (bridge formula), bond forfeited $160, ticket issued 7/27/17.

City Court

•Keenen Celander, Baker, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, fine $535 with $250 suspended on conditions for six months (2/9/18), jail of 180 days with 178 days suspended on conditions for six months, loss of Driver’s License to be determined by the State, ticket issued 7/25/17.