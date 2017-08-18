FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, August 17, 2007 —

The Baker district has a new game warden, Todd Enders, formerly of Interior, S.D. He started his new job July 27. . .The crowning of the 2007 Fallon County Rodeo Queen and Princess took place Tuesday evening at the Fallon County Fairgrounds. Winning the queen title was Jalyn Klauzer of Baker, daughter of Barb Klauzer. Princess was won by Christa Losing, daughter of Larry and Norma Losing. . .An open house 80th birthday party for LaVonne Thielen will be held Sept. 1. . .Baker Schools start Aug. 23 and Plevna students head back to school Aug. 22. . .The August Fallon/Carter County Everyday Hero is George Sparks.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Aug. 15, 1997 —

Steve Prokop is pictured with a 17 lb. 35 inch northern he caught in Baker Lake. . .Work has progressed swiftly on the new building at the museum and the exterior is complete. The interior is nearly finished and plans are being made to move the antique cars and machinery in around Sept. 1. . .Harvesting is underway in Fallon County. Yields are down but test weight and protein seem to be exceeding expectations. . .SID 33 notices are being sent to all landowners in Baker. Baker’s streets need to be repaved and it will cost $1.893 million to have the work done. Mayor Kelly Coldwell said, “If we don’t do this now, five or six years down the line we’re going to have to do it and it could cost three million instead of 1.8 million.” It will cost approximately $10 per month more in taxes for the owner of one lot. . .Richard and Sarah Schueler will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Aug. 23. . .Roy and Sharon Ferrel were honored on their 40th wedding anniversary by their children with an anniversary party and dance. . .Williston Basin Interstate Pipeline employees Mike Lovec and Keith Schwartz designed and built a beef clipping stall to be used at the fair and at clipping clinics.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 13, 1987 —

Matthew McLean, son of Dan and Juelie McLean, set the all-time record for most books read in Miss Maychrzak’s second grade. He read 511 library books. Hillary Lucachick, daughter of Gary and Coleen Lucachick, was second with 491 books, and Lisa Williams, daughter of Ed and Darlene Williams, came in third with 465. . .Frank LaBree, age 86, died Aug. 7. . .Jason Schell, who was injured and hospitalized recently from a burn accident, was able to return home . . .Moonlight golf tourney was a success. Couples Kevin Newell and Pam Hickey tied with Delaine Hickey and Gaile Heimbuch for a low score of 43. Men leaders were Ernie Scheetz and Steve Fradenburgh with 36. . .For the second year in a row the Baker “Rainbow” team has captured the first place trophy at the Beach Pee Wee baseball tournament. Members of the team are Bryan Buerkle, Craig Pankratz, Tom Kaul, Corey Herbst, David Birrer, Billy Rost, Brent Niemerg, Matthew McLean, Rod MacKay and Chris Brown. Coaches are Dan and Juelie McLean, Gary Lucachick and Laurie Pankratz. . .Mark Hecker, Mark Wandle and Coach Schillinger are representing the Spartans at the Shrine game.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 11, 1977 —

County Health Nurse Sandy Kinsey has been contracted by the Baker School system to provide student health services for the coming year . . .Pictured: George Randash, lead-off man in the Groshans Obstickle golf tournament last Sunday in Baker, was the first to tee off on a mattress and then go onto the next eight holes to find more problems confronting his hopes for a good score. . .It was announced Monday that the Baker Clinic is now under new directorship. Clyde Burns, president of the O’Fallon Corporation, has purchased the equipment and incidentals in the clinic and will be responsible for the maintenance, business, recruitment of doctors, salaries of doctors and staff and anything else pertinent to operations. . .Pictured: Dr. Mark Reynolds, Optometrist, has taken over the practice of Drs. Rogstad and Elliot Aug. 8 and will have his office open five days a week. . .Baker School Board approved last spring the adoption of a nine week grading policy. Report cards will be issued four times a year (every nine weeks) instead of the previous six times a year (every six weeks).

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 16, 1967 —

Supt. James Hoffman announces that Baker Schools will open Aug. 28. . .Fallon County Fair is the first fair in eastern Montana to sponsor the Steer of Merit program open to all 4-H and FFA members. . .Contract for the ambulance service on a 24 hour basis has been awarded to policeman Richard Bublitz . . .Mr. and Mrs. Herb Bertsch took over management of the Baker Hotel with a lease from the owner, Don Morrow. . . Two rural schools close – Willard and Lame Jones. . .Gail Herbst, Kathy Bechtold and Paul Hitchcock are among the 99 musicians selected for Honor Band at Bemidji, Minn.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 8, 1957 —

Renew leasing brightens local oil development scene. . .Montana Supreme Court Thursday agreed with the Fallon County District Court that sellers of land cannot reserve mineral rights after granting the buyer exclusive option to buy. . .Lawrence Boucher, Baker, and Herbert Ketterling, Plevna, left July 30 for the armed forces.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Aug. 14, 1947 —

Mrs. John Weinschrott has moved into the residence she purchased from Mrs. Laura Patton. Roy McClain and family have moved into the residence vacated by Mrs. Weinschrott. . .The new road is coming to completion between Baker and Ekalaka and the distance is shortened by several miles. . .Featured in a Youth for Christ Rally at Beach Sunday was a trio of local girls including Ruby North, Ruth Engstrom and Burnette Hepperle. These three girls have sung at Miles City, Kinsey, Zero and Baker. . .Rainfall reported for the year to date is 15.13 inches. . .Fallon County Fair will be held with weekend. . .Spring wheat averages 15 bushel while barley yields 25. Winter wheat is of excellent quality but no yields are reported.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 12, 1937 —

Fallon County Fair will be held Sept. 17-18. Fair Board predicts the best fair ever this year. There will be an amateur contest in front of the grandstand this year. . .The weather is nothing but very warm with 105 the high during the week. . .”Dam on every farm” should be the slogan of farmers in Fallon County. Proof of this statement can be found on the Henry Huether farm west of Baker. The federal man said a dam couldn’t be built on the location because of the nature of the soil. Henry and his son went ahead and built a dam and there was 12 feet of water in it before its completion. . .Dr. Warren J. Harmon, chiropractor, Devils Lake, N.D., and physiotherapist arrived here Sunday and will become an associate of Dr. F. H. Diekman. . .Mrs. Clyde Erther left for Helena where she will attend Grand Chapter of O.E.S. Mrs. Evelyn B. Hitch and Mrs. L. W. Busch will also attend as delegates.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 11, 1927 —

Fallon County Fair Board is in receipt of a certificate from the Harness Horse Association certifying the board is sanctioned to hold a harness race meeting on the Fallon County Fair track at Baker under the rules of the Harness Horse Association Aug. 26-27. The Fair Board has been lucky in obtaining entries for the harness horse races. . .Kelling Grocery changes hands this week and will hereafter be called The Service Store. The Dumont Company of Camp Crook and Baker bought the store and took possession Monday of this week. . .Mr. and Mrs. O. Christoper, Mrs. C. J. Dousman and A. O. Gullidge left Tuesday for Helena where they will attend the 63rd communication of Montana Grand Lodge A.F. and A.M. and the 38th annual session of the Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star. . .C. B. McMahon and Lee Hughes stopped in Baker in McMahon’s plane last Monday night and found that an airplane can get stuck in the mud in Montana gumbo as well as a car. Tuesday and Wednesday they were unable to get off the ground at the fairgrounds where they had landed.