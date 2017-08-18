Fallon County Library News

If you’re one of the tens of millions of Americans who will experience the Great American Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21, hopefully you’ve heard by now that you’re going to need eye protection for the big event.

By Stacey Moore, Director

If you’re one of the tens of millions of Americans who will experience the Great American Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21, hopefully you’ve heard by now that you’re going to need eye protection for the big event. Fallon County Library does have a limited amount of approved rated ISO sunglasses donated by the State Library. We are limiting them to two per family. On the 21st, we would like to have you join us here at the library from 11-12 to watch it with us.

Also, stop by and check out our new selection of books, and if you’re on the go don’t forget about Montana Library 2 Go, the collection of ebooks and audiobooks for you to checkout consists of 19.979 items.

Remember the Fallon County Library’s website is falloncountylibrary.net