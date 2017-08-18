Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, AUGUST 7, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

9:00am Stacey Moore, Director of Library Services joined the meeting and submitted a request for approval to donate her time at the Fairgrounds during the Fair. Permission granted.

Stacey stated the Library is running out of shelf space and would like permission to order new bookcases double sided such as those used at the schools. Commission requested a price quote.

9:30am Jason Rittal, County Development and Advisor joined the meeting.

Parkview-Change order for Parkview on Roof Deck and Overflow was presented and approved.

Discussion on some incidents with the Contractor that have caused extra expenses; the Contractor is paying for those issues. Metal for Parkview will be coming in this week so the Contractor should be finished in 10-14 days. The county will not be responsible for any costs regarding the metal color change.

Courthouse/Library-Received a quote for $53,000.00 to complete the necessary repairs needed to the Library roof and also how it joins the Courthouse. It was felt this was high and is hoping to negotiate the cost down.

Baseplate Discussion-The Insurance Company called for new baseplates on some buildings but not all of the buildings. In looking at the 4-H Barn it is obvious the base plates need to be replaced, however this was not part of the specifications. It will be reviewed and discussed this with EMC as to whether this is on Fallon County or the Insurance Company.

First Dakota brought in some extra help for the Fairgrounds work in hopes to get most of that work finished before the Fair. They obviously will not get it all completed but will move to the Airport during the Fair to work on those buildings.

Commissioner Ranum expressed the Public’s concern regarding their perception of all the money going into the Fairgrounds and the Parks. She feels the public needs to know it is hail damage repairs.

The projects should be finished by September, however, the change orders will push the finish work into October.

Baker Lake-Amendment 1 was approved. Chuck Lee has issued invoices to agencies for repayment. Jason will follow up to see if they need anything else from us.

Billings Builders Exchange-There were problems with advertisement uploads to the Exchange Builders site by Brosz Engineering. An executive decision was made to advertise in the Billings Gazette to show we made a concerted effort to get the advertisements in all areas.

Disposal Site Issue- Work continues with the State so the dirt can be placed on the County Land adjacent to the Landfill. The issue was because the State felt everything was going to the Coral Creek Landfill. The language needs to be clear when stating the GARBAGE is going to the Landfill and the dirt will be hauled to the County Land adjacent to the Coral Creek Landfill. Brosz will complete the work plan for this.

Budget Projection-Provided a project spreadsheet for oil revenues as well as the trending oil revenues for the past 4 years. This provided a lot of intuitive information.

Work continues on the year-end expense and revenue spreadsheets. Also working on a trending cash report over the past several years and will provide the Commission with a copy.

10:00am Jason left the meeting.

10:00am Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Mark Sieler, Road Supervisor, Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Commissioner Ranum asked about the signs for the Park. Mark stated they had one sign on hand but Bobby ordered more.

Commissioner Ranum was approached about the Stanhope Addition culvert damage on Becker and Kreager Avenues. This was damage that happened last year but has not been repaired. Mark will check on this.

Commissioner Ranum asked about start time for mowing. Mark stated they are hoping to start next week. Commissioner Ranum indicated individuals have stated the grass is taller than the bus signs on South Ismay Road. Mark stated it is standard to start mowing the week before the Fair in the areas around town. Alba discussed the Fire Danger at this time. The group discussed whether to put people behind mowers in spray trucks for dust control and for fire concerns.

ROAD REPORT:

Culvert is in place on Cabin Creek Loop.

Burnt Station Bridge has been completed.

Commissioner Rost stated Todd Barkley would like an approach built across the road from his house. They are having problems with hay and cattle trucks getting in; also needs a culvert. Mark will visit with the Road Supervisor about this when he returns.

Commissioner Baldwin stated Kelly DuCharme mentioned there is a lot of material getting pushed to one side of road near his residence and understands until there is moisture before repairs can be made.

SHOP REPORT:

Mowers-Getting mowers serviced and ready for the mowing season.

Landfill Tub Grinder-Went to the Landfill to do some service work and were notified the guard came off the loader and landed inside the grinder causing the metal guard to shoot through the side of the tub. Tom is planning to weld a heavy piece of metal over the hole since he has the proper tools to do the work.

Landfill Waste Handler-The Shop went to complete a service job on the Waste Handler Loader and found it needs new sprocket carriers. Alba contacted RDO and they stated it is common at about 2100 hours to have to replace the sprocket carriers and segments for Waste Handlers. Alba received a quote of $7600/parts and labor and a trip to Baker, if they don’t have to break the track. Alba wonders if the Road Dept. should take it up to them to be repaired. After some discussion it was decided Alba will find out from RDO if they really think they will need to break the track. If they think they will, would move forward with taking the Waste Handler to them. Commissioner Ranum wondered if it could have been caught sooner. Alba stated it sounded like it was very common but they will make sure the operators are more aware of what they need to look for. Mark stated next time it has to be done it would need new pins and everything. No matter what it has to be repaired. Permission to repair.

Budget-Alba stated they were informed of the additional costs to the County Shop phone bill from Mid-Rivers due to the new Phone System. They were not told they had 10 new phone numbers and this would be an addition $6000 hit to their budget. The Commission will be meeting with Stacey Knuths of Mid-Rivers and they will discuss this with her.

County Auction-Departments are supposed to list what they took to the County Shop, this is not the responsibility of the County Shop.

10:22am-Shannon Hewson joined the meeting.

10:25am Alba left the meeting.

Drainage Project-Shannon explained that Jon Peila of Diamond J Construction presented a change order in the amount of approximately $10,000 to use concrete versus asphalt. Shannon feels this would be a good idea and feels the price is very reasonable.

There will be no hindrance with the utilities because they will be new, with the exception of the unknown water line on 4th Street. Shannon stated the cost of the hydrovac to find the line on 4th Street is $200 per hour and $450 to get them here. This would be the same company that is doing the City’s water lines. This would prevent them from hitting the water line and causing more issues down the road. Commissioner Rost wondered if this is in the construction zone, would the City want to upgrade the water line and would the City be willing to pay for extra costs of this. Shannon thought if the water line sits in the road you would think the City would want to replace it now rather than have issues down the road. Shannon will ask the City the question and further stated the new line could be bored in.

Bid Documents (Addendum #2) and plans for the Baker Lake Clean-Up Project was presented to the Commission. Shannon contacted FWP and asked the required depth for fish so they do not winterkill. They stated a 12 foot depth would be needed. Shannon stated the middle of the lake would be the deepest part of the lake at approximately 18 feet.

10:40am John Pelia, Diamond J Construction and assistant joined the meeting.

PROPOSED CONCRETE CHANGE

Shannon explained he spoke to the Commission about using cement in place of asphalt. The Commission is okay with this, with the exception of possibly 4th Street. John stated if the water line is in the street it will have to be replaced anyway.

The decision is to wait until the water line is exposed and dialog with the City of Baker is made. Further discussion regarding the definite replacement of the water line no matter what. The Commission agreed they should get the Hydrovac truck ordered now. John mentioned saving the City some money if they have a Hydrovac of their own. Shannon felt they had a small one. Shannon will prepare this change order.

10:50am John and his assistant left the meeting.

Temporary Easement-Discussed the Easement between the Pinnow’s and Fallon County for the Baker Lake Project. This would be necessary for the north side of the Pinnow Land. Shannon will contact the Pinnows.

Smith Contracting-Shannon presented a copy of the letter from Smith Contracting stating they could not pump to 10,000 GPM. They got what they could out of the lake and would like to have liquid damages forgiven. Shannon does not feel they should get the entire liquid damages forgiven when the contractor had 4 days they could have pumped however they chose to leave the site. Commissioner Baldwin stated they still have to repair the drain. Shannon stated yes they have that and asphalt to repair as well.

Brosz Contract Amendment-Shannon presented the proposal for the Amendment to the Brosz Contract (for the County portion). This is over and above the FEMA portion of the Baker Lake Project. Shannon stated they are going to require anyone bidding this project to be “onsite” for the pre-bid opening.

Speed Sign-Commissioner Rost asked if there was any further information on the Speed Sign. Discussed this would be needed for both directions of the work area. Shannon is doing some checking on this; he will mention it to Mark, local State Highway Superintendent.

Humane Society-Friday FWP was called by the Humane Society regarding the turtle issue. The County made the effort to contact FWP regarding the Public’s concerns, however, FWP did not want to issue a plan regarding this for various reasons. FWP will try to get a plan together. Shannon stated individuals CANNOT go in the lake to retrieve the turtles, they need to wait for the turtles to miagrate out of the lake. Shannon will work with various individuals on a plan.

11:07am Shannon and Mark left the meeting.

11:00am Tom Kachel, Landfill Manager joined the meeting.

LANDFILL BUDGET REVIEW

Cattle Guard-Tom needs a cattle guard cleaned out as the cattle will start walking over it soon. Commissioner Ranum stated he should contact the Road Department.

Recommended changes were discussed to decrease various line items.

New scale was discussed, as they will not be moving the office.

Discussed repairs made to the tub grinder by Tom. The safety stop from the Loader came off during use and went through the side of the tub grinder.

11:30am Elin Kittelmann, County Extension Agent joined the meeting and Tom left the meeting.

EXTENSION BUDGET REVIEW

Commission did not really see any changes that need to be made as Elin keeps a conservative budget.

May have to intermittently close the office during the Fallon County Fair. Commission approves.

11:45am Joe Janz, Outside Maintenance joined the meeting and Elin left the meeting.

OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE BUDGET REVIEW

Discussed shaving off some from a few line items.

Changed hours for his assistant to 250 hours from 750 hours.

Pickup-A new pickup was budgeted for last year; asked if he should proceed with getting repairs completed to the current vehicle being used or if someone else was already in charge of that. Commission stated Joe should get the necessary repairs made to the current pickup.

NOON RECESS

11:52am Commissioner Ranum made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15pm PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

Chanse Hoenke received his letter today regarding the Parkview and Health Department Bids. Chanse was disappointed he did not receive a phone call instead of the letter. Transition time was discussed. Draft bid documents were discussed; the draft discussed renting equipment from the County as that would make a difference in the bids. The draft was not the final and renting was not discussed in the final as the County has no equipment to rent. The Commission explained during the transition period they are waiting on the Contractor to get their license and any other necessary paperwork. Chanse stated he would cover at least through billing period which will end August 20th.

1:28pm Chanse left the meeting.

1:30pm Tracey Goerndt, Eastern Montana Community Mental Health joined the meeting.

Tracey is seeking donations for Substance Abuse incentives for Fallon County residents. Tracey explained she is not able to spend her funds on incentives so she is trying to get donations from area businesses. Commission asked how much funding she is seeking. Tracey would like to try to get small electronics such as small I-pads, etc., (a more worthwhile incentive). The Commission would like a proposal and present it due to the tax dollars involved. Tracey will do so.

1:35pm Tracey left the meeting.

CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the Special Check Claims in the amount of $1,659,315.23 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, and misc. items.

Discussion on MACO Meeting and holding a meeting to sign Mid-Month Claims. Commission agreed to approve claims on Friday, September 15, 2017 in lieu of Monday, September 18, 2017 at 10:00am.

EVENING RECESS

5:02pm Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess for the evening until Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Roy Rost, Member, Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

9:03am Jerrid Geving, Fair Board Member, joined the meeting. Inquired if those who are doing the community service would paint parking lot lines at the Fairgrounds. Discussion on getting a list together for the County Auction.

9:06am Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

9:07am Jerrid left the meeting.

9:08am Scott Rabbit joined the meeting. The bathroom at Splash Park is very humid and needing ventilation fan installed. Presented a quote.

9:12am Dustan Davis, IT/Computer Tech joined the meeting.

IT UPDATES

Justice of the Peace silent alarm does not have the ability to have a sound added to it. Dustan advised to look into another system as the current one is faulty anyway.

Discussion that the ITV line that is in the Courtroom has been non-functional for several years and will finally be discontinued, the State did not notify the County when they came in and installed a dedicated line years ago.

Public Health Firewall – Need to install a Server and Firewall to be HIPPA compliant.

9:23am Commissioner Baldwin joined the meeting.

$860.00 for firewalls and licensing. Commission approves the purchase of the Firewall. CyberSecurity Grant should cover the cost.

9:27am Carla Brown, Council on Aging; Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Fairgrounds Network – The Fairgrounds does not have network connectivity at all. Proposing to connect the big barn, grandstands, food booth and exhibit hall. Can run conduit underground and fiberoptic, but the other option of airfibers is the most feasible (outside antennas) and would be roughly $15,000.00 for network rooms, wireless and WIFI access points. The Fairgrounds would need two firewalls. This would need to be budgeted in the Fair’s budget.

Commission advises to discuss with the Fair Board to see if it’s in their budget.

9:39am Dustan left the meeting.

PERMISSION TO RECRUIT

Council on Aging would like permission to hire one intermittent substitute bus driver, two of the current bus drivers are drivers for the school systems. Commission approves.

Commissioner Rost asked if the bus is available during the Fair, Carla said staffing would be very difficult.

9:42am Carla and Julie left the meeting. Kimberly Jensen, A/P Clerk joined the meeting.

SPIFFY’S CAR WASH MEMBERSHIP

Spiffy’s can offer unlimited car washes for $65.00 a month, per vehicle. A bar code sticker would be installed in each vehicles’ windshield. If every time a car was checked out and was washed we would have spent $225.00 thus far.

Would like to consider the two Traverse vehicles and maybe some of the vehicles assigned to individuals. The option to vacuum the vehicle each time is included.

Commission would like to take into consideration.

9:54am Kimberly left the meeting and Carla Brown, Council on Aging joined the meeting.

BUDGET REVIEW & UPDATES

Discussion on the new bus and that the Senior Citizens had purchased a new A/C unit for the building.

9:59am Commission left the meeting to go to the Library.

10:05am Kimberly Jensen, A/P Clerk joined the meeting.

10:07am Commission returned to meeting.

Discussion on budget items.

10:18am Kimberly left the meeting.

Updates given on the Council on Aging activities.

Commission appreciates all the work Carla and her staff do.

10:28am Carla left the meeting.

10:35am Jim Leishner joined the meeting to discuss auto insurance coverage.

10:37am Jim left the meeting.

PARKVIEW RETIREMENT COMPLEX

Handicap Door Request (west side), No one appeared, but Commissioner Baldwin is getting price quotes for a handicap door.

10:49am Eric Kary, Golf Course Supervisor; Kimberly Jensen, A/P Clerk joined the meeting.

GOLF COURSE BUDGET REVIEW & UPDATES

Discussed mower replacements within the next two years. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

11:00am Eric and Kimberly left the meeting.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF JULY 31-AUGUST 4, 2017.

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to approve the minutes of July 31-August 4, 2017. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

11:30am Angie Rabbitt, Recreation Dept. Director; Kimberly Jensen A/P Clerk joined the meeting.

REC DEPT. BUDGET REVIEW & DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

11:50am Angie and Kimberly left the meeting.

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

1:15pm Lilian Leischner, Tootsie Hanson, Darlene Hepperle joined the meeting.

PARKVIEW RETIREMENT COMPLEX

Asked about getting a handicap door to get in and out of the building on the west end. Commissioner Baldwin advised he is getting price quotes.

1:17pm Lilian, Tootsie, and Darlene left the meeting.

1:27pm Beth Epley, Eastern Plains Economic Development Commission and Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

UPDATES

Updates given throughout the Eastern Region of Montana. Discussed Terry Hospital, Glendive Waste Water Treatment Plant, GAP financing for small businesses and Planning Grants. Discussion on Economic Development funding and the need to be proactive.

1:50pm Beth and Jason left the meeting.

2:00pm Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

Discussion on charging Road Dept. wages to the Town of Plevna. Commission approves.

GOLF TOURNAMENT BILLING – will discuss this when the County Attorney comes in later this week with the contract.

2:15pm Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk & Recorder; Barb Ketterling, Treasurer; Julie Post, Deputy Treasurer and Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

AUDIT CONTRACT

The current auditor, Jim Wosepka, is no longer on the roster of Auditors authorized to conduct audits in Montana. Presented a list of accounting firms that are authorized to do audits. Jim is willing to help with the audit before being sent to the new auditor. Discussion on if there is a need to do an RFQ? If the cost is $50,000.00 or more it would have to be advertised; otherwise we could look at 3 or 4 on the list and send them a scope of work and visit with them.

Commission advises to keep talking with Jim Wosepka to see if he will help and continue searching for an auditor and contacting other counties.

2:42pm Fred Hoff joined the meeting.

2:45pm Brenda, Debbie, Barb and Julie left the meeting.

General discussion on Baker Lake cleanup.

3:12pm Tom Bruha, Fire Chief, Vern Stark, Dick Chester, Board Members joined the meeting.

BAKER RURAL FIRE BUDGET REVIEW

Discussion on budget line items.

3:45pm Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder came in to explain the budget expenditures and revenues and how the funds are moved within the Fire Dept. budget.

3:51pm Brenda left the meeting.

3:55pm Lani DeBuhr, Fairgrounds Manager; Eddie Coulter, Fair Board Member; Kimberly Jensen, A/P Clerk, joined the meeting.

4:00pm Jerrid Geving, Fair Board member joined the meeting.

4:02pm Tom, Vern, Fred, and Dick left the meeting.

FAIRGROUNDS

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items.

Sprinklers – Discussion on installing a sprinkler system for the new sod that has been laid. The Fair Board feels this is a priority item.

Commissioner Ranum asked for discussion on the increase on Rodeo ticket costs to the Fair and how the new pricing was established. The Fair Board did a price comparison to other events in the area.

Commissioner Ranum asked for discussion on the dishes and commercial dishwasher to be cost shared by the Chamber of Commerce and if they have purchased these items. The Fair Board has not.

Generator- There would be a need to have 2 generators to run the Exhibit Hall and the Grandstands. The Fair Board is looking at getting one for the Exhibit Hall. The Lions Club will be getting the $15,000.00 in funds they wanted to donate soon, otherwise they will have to turn it back. Total generator cost will be about $70,000.00 in addition to MDU costs.

Commission chooses to wait on the generator purchase.

Commission will take FY2017-18 budget into consideration.

4:56pm Kimberly left the meeting.

The Fair Board asked if someone else could run the tractor to prep the ground for the barrel racers. Commissioner Baldwin stated that it has been impressed upon them to make sure only County employees run County equipment.

5:08pm Eddie, Jerrid and Lani left the meeting.

EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess for the evening until Wednesday. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:14am JoDee Pratt, City of Baker Mayor joined the meeting.

CITY OF BAKER UPDATES

Commissioner Baldwin asked about the Park by the Hospital and the condition it is in. JoDee is unware of what the staff is doing and asked the Commission what direction they have given to the Parks Dept. for work to be completed. Discussion on scope of work that needs to be completed and that the Parks Dept. also takes care of the Park in Plevna.

JoDee asked if the county would be able to contribute to the City financially this coming year as the City wells are needing work.

Commission advised the Mayor that the water main on 4th Street needs located, which JoDee believes has already been completed.

Commission advised that they are committed to the Lake project for this coming year.

9:27am Dustan Davis, IT/Computer Tech; Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Commission asked JoDee to come back again during their work session later this afternoon to continue the conversation.

9:34am JoDee left the meeting.

CYBERSECURITY IMPLEMENTATION

KnowBe4 is up and running and discussion on how to implement.

10:08am Julie left the meeting.

IT BUDGET REVIEW

10:09am Kimberly Jensen A/P Clerk joined the meeting.

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items.

Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

10:30am Kimberly left the meeting.

10:35am Dustan left the meeting.

10:40am Commissioner Ranum left the meeting.

10:50am Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

ELECTIONS/CLERK & RECORDER BUDGET

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

10:57am Brenda left the meeting.

11:10am Jerri Newell, Clerk of Court; Keli Bertsch, Deputy Clerk of Court and Kimberly Jensen, A/P Clerk joined the meeting.

CLERK OF COURT BUDGET REVIEW

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

11:12am Lani DeBuhr, Fairgrounds Manager joined the meeting.

11:18am Kimberly left the meeting.

11:25am Jerri and Keli left the meeting.

FAIR UPDATES

Updates given on fair preparations.

11:32am Lani left the meeting.

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from chair and made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

1:25pm Trent Harbaugh, Sheriff joined the meeting.

SHERIFF DEPT. BUDGET REVIEW

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items.

1:32pm Kimberly Jensen A/P Clerk joined the meeting.

Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

1:55pm Kimberly left the meeting.

Discussion on the condition of the HVAC unit for the Detention Center and the meeting next week with MTI.

2:07pm Trent left the meeting.

2:15pm Dennis Twedt, Airport Board Member; Roger Meggers, Airport Manager; and Kimberly Jensen, A/P Clerk joined the meeting.

AIRPORT BUDGET REVIEW

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

2:43pm Kimberly left the meeting.

2:48pm JoDee Pratt joined the meeting.

2:50pm Roger and Dennis left the meeting.

Discussion on the condition of the parks. Decision is to have both Parks Dept. employees attend the next Commission meeting along with the City Mayor for a mutual discussion of expectations.

3:24pm JoDee left the meeting.

Discussion on the need to increase the Airport Manager hours to 20 hours a week for Health Insurance liability reasons.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to have the Airport Manager schedule to be 20 hours per week. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from Chair and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Nay. The motion carried.

4:00pm

EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

9:02am Alba Higgins joined the meeting. Asking about what snow wings could be placed on the auction or if they could be donated to other counties in need.

9:04am Julie Straub, HR joined the meeting.

Commission approves the Road Dept. to check with other counties and the Commission will check with the County Attorney.

9:15am J K Kinsey Auction joined the meeting.

One of the cold storage building lower panel on the overhead door is damaged. Julie will go get pictures.

Human Resource advised that Commissioner Ranum for the Museum position be changed to a seasonal position, HR will notify the appropriate individuals and make an appointment.

9:17am Julie left the meeting.

AUCTION PROPOSAL

Reviewed list of items that has been received.

Moved auction date to Sept. 27th

9:32am JK and Alba left the meeting.

9:45am Kim Cuppy, Health Nurse joined the meeting.

HEALTH DEPT. BUDGET REVIEW

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items.

Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

9:54am Kim left the meeting.

9:57am Commissioner Ranum left the meeting.

10:05am David Espeland, CEO joined the meeting.

FMC BUDGET REVIEW

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

11:00am Staci Knuths, Mid-Rivers; Dustan Davis, IT/Computer Tech; Kimberly Jensen, A/P Clerk and Alba Higgins joined the meeting.

PHONE BILL REVIEW

Discussion on the Road Department has 10 individual lines and really only need a fax line and one phone line. Discussion on the current system in the Road Dept. is not working as well as prior to the phone system upgrade. The option to go back to the old analog system is viable.

11:08am Lisa Mitchell, EMS Director joined the meeting.

Commission approves going back to the analog system without voicemail at no cost to the County.

11:14am Alba left the meeting.

Discussion on phone system costs and billing.

11:23am Staci, Dustan, Kimberly left the meeting.

EMS BUDGET REVIEW

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

11:40am Brenda Hoeger, Dispatch Supervisor joined the meeting.

Capital projects are on hold as the Lake Project will take precedence.

11:48pm Lisa left the meeting.

DISPATCH BUDGET REVIEW

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

11:54am Brenda left the meeting.

** The Road Dept. will not be moving to an analog system, but will reduce the number of lines in the County Shop.

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

1:32pm Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney joined the meeting.

COUNTY ATTORNEY BUDGET REVIEW & UPDATES

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

Discussion followed on Webster Road state owned land and fence on said land.

Golf Course Tournament Overtime Contract – Still waiting on information from the Golf Course Board.

2:00pm Gary Lang, Bob Gray, Dana Buerkle, Plevna Rural Fire joined the meeting.

2:01pm Darcy left the meeting.

PLEVNA RURAL FIRE BUDGET REVIEW

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

2:12pm Don MacKay joined the meeting.

2:26pm Karen Banister, Curator joined the meeting.

2:36pm Gary, Bob, Dana, and Don left meeting.

MUSEUM BUDGET REVIEW

Budget Review – Discussion on budget line items. Commission will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

2:44pm Karen left the meeting.

3:02pm Dale Butori, Weed Control Coordinator joined the meeting.

WEED DEPT. VEHICLE & BUDGET REVIEW

Discussion on vehicle that rolled over and items that are on it. Would like to know the Commissioner’s vision for this department. Discussion on restricted use permit for pesticide use. Discussion on needed changes for spraying road ditches. Should they be mowed vs. spraying? The Weed Board is also against spraying the ditches, feel noxious weeds are a priority.

If changes were made in the operation of the department, the vehicle would not need to be replaced.

3:21pm Dale left the meeting.

3:23pm Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder and Jason, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Visited with Jim Wosepka, CPA is willing to do the annual report and supporting documentation on an hourly basis and would like to have him for the first year at least. Discussion on the wording for an RFQ and solicitations for an Auditor.

Commission approves having Jim work on the annual report and getting a contract to such.

3:32pm Brenda and Jason left the meeting.

3:34 ADJOURN

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Brenda Wood, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder