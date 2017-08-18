Block Management Program Assistance available

By Marla Prell,

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Information Officer

Aug. 15, the 2017 Block Management Hunting Access Guide and Block Management Area maps and cooperator names will be available at the FWP Region 7 headquarters in Miles City. The access guide outlines more than 250 Block Management Areas that offer access to sportsmen and women on more than 2 million acres of private, state and federal lands.

Also, the front conference room at FWP is once again filled with information and staff members to assist hunters seeking access through the Block Management Program. Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 22, hunters will be able to make reservations at Block Management Areas.