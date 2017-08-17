2017 Fallon County Fair Schedule

Thursday, August 17

1:00/2:00 p.m. Rabbit/Poultry

6:00-8:00 p.m. Lion’s Club Bingo

6:00-11:00 p.m. Funtime Carnival

7:00 p.m. Moto-Cross Mania

Exhibit Hall Closed for Judging all day.

Friday, August 18

8:00 a.m. Dairy

8:00 a.m. Steer Roping

10:00 a.m. Swine

1:00 p.m. Sheep

3:00 p.m. Breeding Beef & 4-H Silent Auction

5:00 p.m. 4H/FFA Market Beef Show

12:00-1:30 p.m. Free Stage Acts

5:00-6:00 p.m. Free Stage Acts

5:00-11:30 p.m. Funtime Carnival

5:00-11:30 p.m. Action Entertainment

5:00-9:00 p.m. Freckle Farm Petting Zoo

6:00-7:00 p.m. Strolling Acts

6:00-8:00 p.m. Lion’s Club Bingo

7:30 p.m. Kayli Merwin

8:00 p.m. Two Way Crossing (TWC)

Marshall Catch-to follow on the Patio up to 1:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open

12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Vendor Booths

Free Stage Acts: Adam the Great, Twinkle Time, The Bluegrass Sweethearts, Pippi the Clown

Strolling Acts: Adam the Great, Prehistoric Adventures

Saturday, August 19

8:30 a.m. Round Robin Showmanship

11:00 a.m. Fallon County Fair Parade

12:00-1:30 p.m. Free Stage Acts

4:30-6:00 p.m. Free Stage Acts

1:00-11:30 p.m. Funtime Carnival

1:00-10:00 p.m. Action Entertainment

12:00-9:00 p.m. Freckle Farm Petting Zoo

1:30 p.m. PRCA Rodeo “Wrangler Day”

4:00-6:00 p.m. Lion’s Club Bingo

4:30 p.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale

6:00-7:00 p.m. Strolling Acts

7:00 p.m. Jerrod Niemann w/TWC opening

Marshall Catch-to follow on the Patio up to 1:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open

11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Vendor Booths

Free Stage Acts: Adam the Great, Twinkle Time, The Bluegrass Sweethearts, Pippi the Clown

Strolling Acts: Adam the Great, Prehistoric Adventures

Sunday, August 20

10:00 a.m. Cowboy Church @ Fair Grandstands

11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m Lion’s Club Bingo

11:30 a.m. 4-H Awards Ceremony

12:00-1:30 p.m. Free Stage Acts

4:30-6:00 p.m. Free Stage Acts

1:00-6:00 p.m. Funtime Carnival

1:00-6:00 p.m. Action Entertainment

12:00-6:00 p.m. Freckle Farm Petting Zoo

1:30 p.m. PRCA Rodeo “TETWP”

5:00-6:00 p.m. Strolling Acts

6:00 p.m. Baker Wrestling Club Demolition Derby

11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open

4:00-8:00 p.m. Pick up Checks & Exhibits in Main Hall

11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Vendor Booths

Free Stage Acts: Adam the Great, Twinkle Time, The Bluegrass Sweethearts, Pippi the Clown

Strolling Acts: Adam the Great, Prehistoric Adventures

Ticketed Event Pricing

Moto-Cross Mania: $15 adults; $5 all kids

Steer Roping: $5; 6 & under free

Kayli Merwin/Two Way Crossing: $10 adults; all kids free-must be with an adult

Jerrod Niemann w/TWC: $20/$30/$40

PRCA Rodeo: All Reserved: $25/$20/$15

Derby: $7; 6 & under free