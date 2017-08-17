2017 Fallon County Fair Schedule

Thursday, August 17
1:00/2:00 p.m. Rabbit/Poultry
6:00-8:00 p.m. Lion’s Club Bingo
6:00-11:00 p.m. Funtime Carnival
7:00 p.m. Moto-Cross Mania
Exhibit Hall Closed for Judging all day.
Friday, August 18
8:00 a.m. Dairy
8:00 a.m. Steer Roping
10:00 a.m. Swine
1:00 p.m. Sheep
3:00 p.m. Breeding Beef & 4-H Silent Auction
5:00 p.m. 4H/FFA Market Beef Show
12:00-1:30 p.m. Free Stage Acts
5:00-6:00 p.m. Free Stage Acts
5:00-11:30 p.m. Funtime Carnival
5:00-11:30 p.m. Action Entertainment
5:00-9:00 p.m. Freckle Farm Petting Zoo
6:00-7:00 p.m. Strolling Acts
6:00-8:00 p.m. Lion’s Club Bingo
7:30 p.m. Kayli Merwin
8:00 p.m. Two Way Crossing (TWC)
Marshall Catch-to follow on the Patio up to 1:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Vendor Booths
Free Stage Acts: Adam the Great, Twinkle Time, The Bluegrass Sweethearts, Pippi the Clown
Strolling Acts: Adam the Great, Prehistoric Adventures
Saturday, August 19
8:30 a.m. Round Robin Showmanship
11:00 a.m. Fallon County Fair Parade
12:00-1:30 p.m. Free Stage Acts
4:30-6:00 p.m. Free Stage Acts
1:00-11:30 p.m. Funtime Carnival
1:00-10:00 p.m. Action Entertainment
12:00-9:00 p.m. Freckle Farm Petting Zoo
1:30 p.m. PRCA Rodeo “Wrangler Day”
4:00-6:00 p.m. Lion’s Club Bingo
4:30 p.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale
6:00-7:00 p.m. Strolling Acts
7:00 p.m. Jerrod Niemann w/TWC opening
Marshall Catch-to follow on the Patio up to 1:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Vendor Booths
Free Stage Acts: Adam the Great, Twinkle Time, The Bluegrass Sweethearts, Pippi the Clown
Strolling Acts: Adam the Great, Prehistoric Adventures
Sunday, August 20
10:00 a.m. Cowboy Church @ Fair Grandstands
11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m Lion’s Club Bingo
11:30 a.m. 4-H Awards Ceremony
12:00-1:30 p.m. Free Stage Acts
4:30-6:00 p.m. Free Stage Acts
1:00-6:00 p.m. Funtime Carnival
1:00-6:00 p.m. Action Entertainment
12:00-6:00 p.m. Freckle Farm Petting Zoo
1:30 p.m. PRCA Rodeo “TETWP”
5:00-6:00 p.m. Strolling Acts
6:00 p.m. Baker Wrestling Club Demolition Derby
11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
4:00-8:00 p.m. Pick up Checks & Exhibits in Main Hall
11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Vendor Booths
Free Stage Acts: Adam the Great, Twinkle Time, The Bluegrass Sweethearts, Pippi the Clown
Strolling Acts: Adam the Great, Prehistoric Adventures
Ticketed Event Pricing
Moto-Cross Mania: $15 adults; $5 all kids
Steer Roping: $5; 6 & under free
Kayli Merwin/Two Way Crossing: $10 adults; all kids free-must be with an adult
Jerrod Niemann w/TWC: $20/$30/$40
PRCA Rodeo: All Reserved: $25/$20/$15
Derby: $7; 6 & under free