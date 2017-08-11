Mobility devices available at the Fallon County Library

Fallon County Library is excited to announce the arrival of two Mobility Scooters! The scooters are available for not only library patrons, but to also aid other visitors to the Fallon County Courthouse. The program is something that is near and dear to their heart as they strive to exceed customer service for their patrons as well as other visitors to the Courthouse. The scooters will allow patrons and visitors to have the freedom to conduct business without feeling hindered.

If you need a Scooter please call the Fallon County Library at 406-778-7160 and the staff will meet you in the South Parking Lot near the Handicapped Signs. You will be responsible to mount and dismount the device by yourself. After conducting your business, stop by the library and they will go out with you and collect the Scooter.

Fallon County Library is proud to serve the citizens of Fallon County.