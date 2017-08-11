Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know…

that certain private debt collectors will start collecting IRS tax debt? Only four companies can collect tax debt. Those are CBE Group of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Conserve of Fairport, N.Y.; Performant of Livermore, Calif.; and Pioneer of Horseheads, N.Y. Still be aware of the IRS imposter scam. If you have questions about a tax debt or debt collector, seek legal help right away.

