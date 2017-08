The Hirst family grows a little bigger

A love affair that began roughly three years ago has been finalized in adoption. Javayahs and Joshua officially became part of the Hirst family on Tuesday, August 1 in front of Judge Mike Headdress of the Fort Peck Tribal Court. Dad Jason, Mom Jennifer and five siblings welcomed Javayahs and Joshua to their forever home.

Back Row: Shawn Hirst, Jason Hirst, Judge Mike Headdress, Jeriah Hirst

Front Row: Jaidan Hirst, Jennifer Kellner-Hirst, Javayahs Hirst, Joshua Hirst, Johnasia Hirst

Not pictured: Dennis Hirst.