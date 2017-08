Q: How contaminated was the soil that was hauled from Farmers Union to the landfill under the cleanup plan?

Answered to Farmers Union from Jim Rolle at WCEC

A: “All of the soil samples from the soils delivered to the Fallon County Junk Vehicle Yard are below the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (MTDEQ) Tier 1 Risked-Based Screening Levels (RBSLs) for direct human contact. MTDEQ defines direct human contact as exposure routes including ingestion, inhalation, and dermal.