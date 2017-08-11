Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017

10:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

10:00am Dan Brosz, Brosz Engineering; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; Chuck Lee, DES/911; Robert Pfund, KFLN Radio joined the meeting.

BAKER LAKE CLEANUP UPDATES

The group discussed concerns about the logistics of only removing one foot of soil for the lake, which is what FEMA/DES have agreed to cover through the disaster declaration. The project as agreed to by FEMA is out to bid for the 1 foot, but if it is in the best interest of the County and FEMA agrees, we can do an addendum. The County would extend the bid process by another week and incorporate additional dredging. At this point the FEMA portion is estimated by Brosz Engineering at approximately 120,000 cubic yards of material removal.

10:07am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

Discussion on the cleanup process. The engineer’s estimate for the disaster recovery as agreed to with FEMA is about $3.5 million.

10:16am John Brosz joined the meeting.

For the additional dredging process, assuming FEMA pays for the prep work and disposal of the debris as agreed (est. $3.5 million), making the lake deeper by removing approximately 400,000 additional cubic yards of material is estimated at $5.5 million. In addition to the disaster clean up and removing material to deepen the lake, the EPA still is requiring wetlands mitigation. Discussions will continue on the cost and timing of that effort. It should be considered a priority with or immediately after this project to limit costs and future issues with EPA. Preliminary cost estimate for Fallon County is in the $7.5 million range if the EPA wetland mitigation is completed as well.

The MDU line that currently crosses the lake may likely be bored under the lake.

Discussion on wetlands continued as well as road and sidewalk closures.

10:56am Jason, Shannon, Robert, Chuck, Dan and John left the meeting.

11:00am PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF JUNE 24-28, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week July 24-28, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Closed Session Minutes of July 24 2017. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

11:15am Dustan Davis, IT/Computer Tech joined the meeting.

INTERNET BILLING

IT/Computer Tech presented the Commissioners with a chart of County Department’s internet usage. Discussed changing the internet plan to Wide Open Internet, which would give faster speeds, no data cap and is much more feasible.

Commission approves changing the plan to Wide Open Internet.

The IT Department will continue to provide the Commission with a monthly internet usage for all departments.

11:29am Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting. Dustan left the meeting.

NEW HIRE APPROVAL

The committee interviewed ten individuals for the Fairgrounds Manager position.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to hire the selected individual for the Fairgrounds Manager position. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

11:34am Justin Stastny, Runnings joined the meeting.

11:36am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting. Julie left the meeting.

PLANNER ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT UPDATES

MDT needs a Commissioner signature for the approach for new Runnings site. Commissioner Baldwin signed the forms.

11:40am Justin left the meeting.

Planner Administrative Assistant reported the City of Baker had several resolutions at their last meeting. Attended the SMART meeting; updated the Commissioners on several items that SMART is involved with and advised the CTEP grant is officially closed out. Reported the City of Baker Board of Adjustments met to hear an appeal of variance in zoning regulations and approved. Advised the Town of Plevna will be having a public hearing on the recommendation of the Plevna Zoning Commission to adopt new zoning map and regulations.

11:50am Mary left the meeting.

11:54am Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

Snow Policy

Discussion on the Snow Day Policy. Commission approves the removal of the policy and states if you are unable to make it in to work you are required to use a vacation day.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to remove the Snow Day Policy from the Employee Policy Handbook. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Nay. The motion carried.

12:03pm Debbie left the meeting.

12:05pm

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for Public Comment

1:15pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

1:32pm Chuck Lee, DES/911 joined the meeting.

Discussion followed on the County Budget and further work encompassment to the Baker Lake Cleanup Project.

1:46pm Jason and Chuck left the meeting. Chanse Hoenke joined the meeting.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, and misc. items.

1:53pm Lynda Herbst joined the meeting.

1:54pm Theresa Myers joined the meeting.

2:00pm BID OPENING CLEANING CONTRACTS

Commission advised they wanted time to review bids and will notify all bidders when they do the award.

2:11pm Lynda, Chanse, and Theresa left the meeting.

2:14pm Shannon Hewson, Dan Brosz, Brosz Engineering; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; Chuck Lee, DES/911 joined the meeting.

After viewing the Landfill and other areas enroute to the Landfill it appears that there is additional county property that could handle the additional material being contemplated for removal from the lower lake.

2:19pm Robert Pfund, KFLN Radio joined the meeting.

Brosz will need to confirm or assist the County with obtaining proper access to the disposal area near the Landfill. If a private access is utilized the project will leave them with a better road than initially, as it needs built up and when the project is completed 2 inches of gravel will be put down.

Consensus of the Commission on the Lower Lake was to move forward with it as one project with both the FEMA portion of clean up plus additional dredging if FEMA will agree. County Development Advisor will contact FEMA representatives.

The bid date for the Cleanup portion of Baker Lake is now Aug. 23rd at 11:00 am.

2:27pm Jason, Dan, Shannon, Chuck left the meeting.

Robert Pfund interviewed the Commissioners regarding Baker Lake Cleanup.

2:30pm Robert left the meeting.

TIME SHEET REVIEW

The Commission reviewed and approved May 2017 time sheets, payroll & withholdings in the amount of $562,376.63 and they are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

4:14pm Commission discussed Cleaning bids.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to offer the Parkview and Health Dept. cleaning contract to Russ and Theresa Myers. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

4:54pm

ADJOURN

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder