Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, August 10, 2007 —

The Baker Beautification Committee’s “Paint The Town” campaign kicked off Aug. 2 when volunteers met to spruce up the downtown. The group plans to start at the south end of Main Street and paint their way north to the railroad tracks – giving a facelift to each store front and vacant building “in need”. . .Any resident interested in an appointment to the Planning Board is asked to deliver or mail a letter stating their desire to serve to the City of Baker. . .Heidi Barth recently spent six weeks involved in the Math/Science Upward Bound Program on the campus of UM Western in Dillon. . .Terry and Treasa Arnold celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Aug. 10. . .A surprise 80th birthday celebration was held Aug. 5 for Francis Steffes, Sr. . .T. C. Shelhamer of Plevna won his first WISSOTA Street Stocks feature race, took home top honors in his heat and won the Points Fund money drawing in the pits at the Southwest Speedway in Dickinson Aug. 4. . .Thirty-nine ladies participated in the 2007 Lakeview Ladies Golf Tourney held Aug. 4. The first place team consisted of Mary Riegel, Audrey Cordell, Anna Schwartz and Sherry Raffelson.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Aug. 8, 1997 —

Jeff Hastig, son of Randy and Lisa Hastig, is pictured with a 15 pound northern pike he caught in Baker Lake Aug. 4. . .A new catch pen has been added to the outdoor arena at the fairgrounds. The new pen was made possible due to the generous donation of materials by Shell Northstar. Another improvement is the installation of a handrail to insure safety for spectators when climbing or descending the grandstand. . .Butch and Barb Roberts will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Aug. 15. . .Jesse Barth, eight year old son of Tom and Deb Barth, recently won first place in a poster contest celebrating KGLE (Glendive) radio station’s third anniversary. Jesse received a free one week stay at Trail’s End Ranch. . .Helen Rieger, head of the Welcome Wagon, reported at the Fallon Creek CowBelle meeting that about 30 donated items are in the gift bags and about 22 new families in the Baker area have been given the bags. . .Merriel Coldwell of the 101 area reports that they are having thunderstorms about every day and the grasshoppers are chewing their way through the crops.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 6, 1987 —

Weather permitting, the City of Baker will, in a short time, have newly surfaced roads to drive on; something, says Mayor J. D. Kyle, we’ve needed for quite some time. . .County Planner Joel West will be writing an application for a Community Block Grant from the state in the amount of $270,000. The money will be used to replace the water system in Plevna. . .As the result of a typical “camp out in the backyard”, one Plevna youth, Jason Schell, age 10, was the victim of a campfire burn incident July 26. He threw gas into the fire so the flames would be big. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Bowman and transferred to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings. Jason’s parents are Jesse and Fay Schell. . .Vic Grainger, age 84, died July 29. . .Baker Cleaners back to school specials: School jackets $20, twirling jackets $5, cheerleading uniforms $5.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 4, 1977 —

Florence Groshans took first place in the championship flight of the Baker Country Club Ladies Invitational Tournament held July 27 with a score of 57. Carolyn Goard of Glendive was second with 63. . .Pictured: Joy Lynn Steen, who was crowned state queen at the Montana Grain Growers Association (MGGA) convention in Great Falls. . .Farmer-rancher Lawrence Steffes estimates 150 acres of his winter pastureland were lost in Friday night’s lightning caused fire one mile southwest of Plevna. . .Rev. Father Denis Keane, pastor of St. John’s Catholic Church the past six and one-half years, left Monday to go to his new post in Dublin, Ireland. . .County Planner Tom Eggensperger and Planning Board member Mylen Bohle gave a slide presentation on Colstrip to the Fallon County Planning Board and guests July 25. . .A swimming pool-gym concourse bond levy has been set for Aug. 31 by the board of trustees of School District No. 12. The bond levy totaling $665,000 will be voted on in High School District No. 12 which encompasses the entire district.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 9, 1967 —

Final plans for the Fallon County Fair, which will be in production Aug. 18-20, will be considered by the Fair Board this week. The new exhibit hall will offer additional facilities and there is now room for many commercial exhibits which have not been featured in many years. The Fair will include Myron Floren at the night show, Grand Ol’ Opry and the Ray Cammack show will be at the midway. . .The home fallout protection survey, which was started this week by Gov. Tim Babcock, is now underway in Baker. . .Donna Morrison and Lynn Russell received the most votes in the self-determined project open house which was held last week and both girls will be exhibiting them at the Fair. . .Aug. 5, the father of 18 children and an area rancher, Adolph Rieger, passed away after a period of failing health. . .Harvest of winter wheat is now about 50 percent completed with the crop running twice the average yield (about 35 bushel).

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1957 —

Dial conversion, expansion and improvement of telephone facilities representing an investment of more than $32,000 is now underway in Baker. . .The Lions sponsored parade for the Fair, a big feature at Fair time, is in the embryonic stage now says Chet Dreher. . .Rev. and Mrs. Gordon Carey were hosts Wednesday evening to Rev. and Mrs. Lester Myers and family who have been visiting the Ernie Stark home. . .Terrific hail storm hits the Knobs area Thursday night. Some grain fields were destroyed and others were more or less damaged.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Aug. 7, 1947 —

In seven months and ten days, the recent year’s rainfall already exceeds that of 1946. Up to last Sunday, the 1947 rainfall was 15.13 inches while the entire 1946 rainfall was 13.88 inches. Average rainfall for this area is 11 inches per year. . .A ravaging hail storm occurred Tuesday mid-afternoon and swept from Ismay to the state line cutting a swath from eight to ten miles wide. . .Here’s a list of entries to date for the special “Old Timers Race” at the Fallon County Fair: Wm. Abrams, Wm. Bruce, Emmett Glidewell, Oscar Keener, Matt Monroe, Red Morrison, Frank Newman and Joe Riley.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 5, 1937 —

The Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railway Company is changing its color scheme in Baker. The local station and the residence occupied by Jess Hayes, local agent, and family have been recently painted gray with brown trimming. . .Floyd Konkright, race manager, was down from Miles City Monday to meet with the Fallon County Fair Board to make preparations for the Fair to be held Sept. 16-18. Mr. Konkright, who managed the races and Indians at last year’s Fair, will have charge of them again this year. He stated that he will be on hand with about 100 head of fine race horses. He will also bring a group of Crow Indians from the Crow Agency to give daily war dances at the fair.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 4, 1927 —

Fallon County Princess campaign is now in full swing. Those candidates chosen to this date are Alice Wang, Marie Wagner, Gloria Young, Mae Smith and Wanda Rabe. . .The manager of the local J.C. Penny Co. Store, E. L. Samsel, will be transferred to the Spokane store of the company. . .Nick Madler brought in some cabbage heads from east of town that weighed 12 pounds and all were over ten pounds. . .The Farmers Elevator at Westmore, which has been closed for some time, will be open for business this year under the name of Himsl Elevator Company. . .Thursday morning at about ten, a runaway occurred that was exciting while it lasted even though it was a short duration. A bit fell out of the mouth of one of the horses driven by Harry Corbitt while working in Harry Schenck’s yard and the horses started running. They started for the fence and took the wagon through it, tearing out four fence posts. They then turned west on the road and ran into Julius Bessert’s Ford, damaging it considerably. Harry Corbitt was thrown out of the wagon onto the road but was fortunate in not being hurt. The horses were stopped by Bill Harris, Joe Allen and Harry Corbitt.