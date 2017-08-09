Luke Gonsioroski, 18

A funeral service for Luke Gonsiorski, 18, of Baker, MT, will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 11, 2017 at Schillinger Field with Pastor Jeremy Vester officiating. Burial will take place in Bonnievale Cemetery.

Visitation for Luke will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home with a prayer service taking place at 6:00 p.m.

Luke Charles Gonsioroski went to be with Jesus on August 7, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer. He died in his home surrounded by his family and was ushered into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ where Luke no longer has to endure any more pain, where he can run again, and his body has been restored to the full healthy extent it was before his battle began.

Luke was born October 24, 1998 in Baker, Montana to Charles and Katina Gonsioroski. He attended school in Baker, Montana, kindergarten through his senior year where he graduated with a 4.0 GPA. Luke spent most of the first six years of his life sitting right next to his dad in the swather and tractor. He loved John Deere and he made sure that everything he owned was green, including his room. He couldn’t wait to “bale in the dark” and “put the duels on”. When someone would ask him if he was going to play football, he would say, “no, I’m just going to drive tractors”. Hard to imagine this coming from a three time All-State quarterback. Luke started driving the swather at the age of seven and continued doing all the swathing. Thirteen days after his 16 hour surgery at Yale, Luke was back in the swather.

Luke’s passion for sports started when he went to school. He became obsessed with the game of football and the quarterback position. He studied the Greats and threw more footballs to his dad then could ever be counted. He worked on his form and his footwork and strove every day to be a better athlete. He took so much pride in putting on the Spartan uniform. Luke also enjoyed basketball and track, attending state track the first 2 years of high school, then unable to due to his battle with cancer the last 2 years. Even though Luke was known for his athleticism on the court, track, and field, he was most known for his extreme faith in Jesus Christ. Luke asked Jesus to be his Savior when he was 7 years old and he strove to further that relationship throughout his 18 years. He had a heart for people as large as his athletic ability. He built relationships wherever he went. He had a smile that would light up the room and he drew others to him. People wanted to be where he was. He would take the time to take a picture or sign an autograph no matter how tired or mentally exhausted he was after a football game. He made everyone around him feel special.

When Luke was diagnosed with cancer his junior year, his faith never wavered. He told everyone he was in Jesus’ hands and he’d “be just fine”. He had a new perspective on life and lived each day to the fullest, making sure he took the time to enjoy every second. After hearing the news of cancer a second time, his faith remained unmoved. He completely trusted in his Savior never asking “why me?’ and he never complained.

Luke was so excited to have been given the opportunity to play quarterback at Texas Tech. Playing D1 football had been a dream since he could grip the laces. He was grateful to have been given the chance to be a Red Raider.

Luke is survived by his parents Charles and Katina, his two younger sisters Hannah and Hope, and a brother “from another mother” Matthew Packer, his grandparents Richard and Arlis Schaefer and Jerry and Jean Gonsioroski, numerous aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Uncle Greg.

