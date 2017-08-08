Funeral Notice, Luke Gonsioroski

Luke Gonsioroski

Funeral notice for Wednesday, August 9, 2017

A funeral service for Luke Gonsiorski, 18, of Baker, MT, will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 11, 2017 at Schillinger Field with Pastor Jeremy Vester officiating. Burial will take place in Bonnievale Cemetery.

Visitation for Luke will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home with a prayer service taking place at 6:00 p.m.

Luke passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker