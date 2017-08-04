Miles City Interagency Dispatch Center

Fire Information

August 1, 2017 – NOON

Lodgepole Complex – 270,723 acres. (Garfield County, MT.)

The Complex transitioned to a Type-3 organization yesterday. Resources continue to patrol and complete rehab work. A meeting has been proposed for this coming Thursday in order to assess the need to continue to stage resources on site. Damage assessments are ongoing. Final update as of yesterday at: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5399/

Buffalo Fire: 3,020 acres – 100% contained. (Powder River County, MT.)

Local BLM resources continue to patrol the area and rehab work is ongoing. Final update as of yesterday at: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5419/

RECENT INCIDENTS: (Located in Montana unless otherwise noted)

Smoke-Check 336: Smoke reported in the Pine Hills area of Custer County. County resources responding.

Birch Fire: .1 acres on USFS land in Carter County, 13 miles NW of Camp Crook, S.D. Lightning-caused. Federal resources contained it at 6:35 a.m. today.

Angelwing Fire: 28 acres on BLM land in Custer County; 6 miles E of Miles City. Federal and county resources on scene.

Kiwah Fire: 163 acres on private land in Powder River County; 26 miles E of Ashland. Lightning-caused. Federal and county resources on scene.

Hill Top Fire: 1.5 acres on USFS land in Carter County; 17 miles NW of Camp Crook, S.D. Lightning-caused. Federal resources on scene.

Speelmon Creek Fire: .1 acres on USFS land in Carter County; 12 miles NW of Camp Crook, S.D. Lightning-caused. Federal resources contained and controlled it at 8:08 a.m. today.

Lost Fire: .1 acres on USFS land in Carter County, 12 miles NW of Camp Crook, S.D. Lightning-caused. Federal resources on scene.

Hammond Valley Fire: 2.9 acres on private land in Rosebud County; 14 miles W of Forsyth. Contained and controlled yesterday at 8:38 p.m.

David Draw Fire: .1 acres on USFS land in Harding County, S.D.; 16 miles N of Buffalo. Contained and controlled yesterday at 8:38 p.m.

Ice Box Fire: .1 acre on USFS land in Harding County, S.D.; 17 miles N of Buffalo. Federal resources contained and controlled it at 8:55 a.m. today.

Bull Creek Fire: .25 acre on USFS land in Harding County, S.D.; 14 miles N of Buffalo. BLM and county resources contained and controlled it at 6:38 a.m. today.

MM17 Fire: 2 acres on private land in Custer County; 13 miles E of Miles City. Contained and controlled yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

Little Pumpkin Fire: 26 acres on USFS land in Powder River County; 16 miles NW of Ashland. Federal and county resources on scene.

Trembling Fire: 974 acres on private land in Powder River County; 19 miles N of Ashland. Federal, State and county resources contained and controlled it at 4:31 p.m. yesterday.

For more details, check out our WildWeb at: www.wildcad.net/WCMT-MCC.htm by clicking on Recent or Open incidents.

Some counties, state and federal lands may have fire bans and restrictions in place. Go to the national fire restrictions site for current information at firerestrictions.us. Remember the smallest spark has the potential to cause significant damage, so do your part to prevent wildfires.