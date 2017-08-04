Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know…

how to ask the court to set aside your landlord’s default judgment against you? A default judgment is when the plaintiff gets everything they ask for because the defendant never responded to the lawsuit. Usually this happens because the defendant never filed an answer with the court, or filed an answer but did not get notice of the hearing. There are also other reasons you can ask to set aside a default.

To find the form to ask the court to set aside your landlord’s default judgment against you, please visit the Housing section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.