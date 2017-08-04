Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

•July 24, 2017 – July 30, 2017 – 27 Calls for service: 7 agency assists; 2 reports of theft; 2 vehicle unlocks; 4 animal complaints; 2 parking complaints; 6 traffic stops; 4 public assists; proactive patrols of the business district and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Michelle A. Hamamoto, Monroe, Wash., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 7/16/17.

•Peter Anthony Raulerson, Bellevue, Wash., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 7/14/17.

•Martin M. Rolph, Ekalaka, careless driving, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 7/16/17.

•Robert Russell, Baker, speed, exceed restricted speed limit established local authority, 80/70, dismissed without prejudice per lack of probable cause for the offense charged, ticket issued 6/30/17.

City Court

•Nicholas Andrew Laws, Baker, revocation of suspended or deferred sentence, original suspended fine of $400 revoked, original jail of 120 days revoked. 244 days remaining suspended on conditions for one year (7/26/18), ticket issued 2/18/16.