Hickey denies charge in Youth Court

By Angel Wyrwas

Kobee Hickey, a youth under the age of 18 at the time the alleged offense was committed, denied one count felony criminal mischief in District Youth Court July 18. According to court documents Hickey was charged for an incident occurring in September 2016. Hickey allegedly removed a light bar from another person’s vehicle causing damage to the light bar and the vehicle in the amount of $3,352. The wires had been cut to the light bar and the paint was scratched on the vehicle. Felony criminal mischief carries a punishment of imprisonment in county jail for a term not to exceed 10 years or a fine of not more than $50,000, or both.