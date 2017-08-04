Gray denies charges in Youth Court

Klayton Gray, a youth under the age of 18 at the time the alleged offenses were committed, denied eight separate counts in District Youth Court July 18.

By Angel Wyrwas

Klayton Gray, a youth under the age of 18 at the time the alleged offenses were committed, denied eight separate counts in District Youth Court July 18. According to court documents Gray is accused of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for disturbing the peace by using profane and abusive language toward another individual in April 2016.

He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct for a June 2016 incident involving the same person. Gray allegedly used profane and abusive language while shoving the individual, throwing water on them and pulling wires from the vehicle the person was in at the time.

Gray was also charged with another incident of disorderly conduct, fireworks in town, curfew violation, burning of refuse and felony criminal mischief through September 2016. Court documents state that Gray removed a light bar from another person’s vehicle causing damage to the light bar and the vehicle in the amount of $3,352. All charges carry a punishment of imprisonment in county jail and/or fine.